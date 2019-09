Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Majin Bu, Bonyu e Gohan protagonisti dei nuovi screenshot

Majin Buu will be bringing terror to the world of DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Pre-Order the game to get early access to Bonyu's training & an extra cooking item to help you in battles! Plus get ready for the Home Run game.#DBZKAKAROT releases 1/17/2020: https://t.co/9HQl4Brct8 pic.twitter.com/fEoLJkofWO