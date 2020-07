Dreams abbraccia la Realtà Virtuale: l'update per PS VR è disponibile

The #DreamsPS4 VR update is available now!



🎮 Playable VR experiences from Media Molecule

🎉 Gadgets and tools to create VR content

🌎 New Dreamiverse features

📚 VR How-Tos

🛠️ Improvments, tweaks and more!



Patch notes here: https://t.co/WED6ntKrda pic.twitter.com/o0H3EGZQku