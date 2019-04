Dreams: ecco la data e l'orario di arrivo dell'Early Access su PS Store

#DreamsPS4 Early Access will be live on the PlayStation Store, April 16th, at 10:30AM BST for EU/Russia/NZ/Australia users, and 8:30AM PDT for NA users! We can't wait to welcome you all to the Dreamiverse next week! 💖 pic.twitter.com/n8Paqkp6y7

AND we'll be live on Twitch for *12 HOURS* from 10AM BST on launch day, celebrating alongside you all! You can find out about what we have planned for the day in our blog! https://t.co/cyoggjK0jH #DreamsPS4 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VoCgirPHA5