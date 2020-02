Dreams: ecco gli esilaranti artwork di auguri degli autori di God of War e Days Gone

Dreams come in all shapes and sizes! Congratulations to the incredible team at @mediamolecule on the official launch of #DreamsPS4 today! Art by our amazing Lead Concept Artist Luke Berliner #DreamsPS4 #playstation #ps4 #mediamolecule #godofwar #kratos pic.twitter.com/y6ZeNL445D

Congratulations to our wonderful friends at @mediamolecule for the launch of #DreamsPS4 today!



It looks like Deacon will be busy creating and exploring the vast universe of Dreams. ✨ #DaysGone pic.twitter.com/wcvHNRjEwo