Dreams IMPY Awards: le nomination, ne discutiamo oggi in diretta alle 17:00

Le premiazioni degli IMPY Awards di Dreams si terranno il 26 gennaio, vogliamo cogliere quindi questa occasione per ricapitolare tutte le nomination e discuterne in diretta su Twitch. Quando? Oggi pomeriggio alle 17:00.

Obiettivo di MediaMolecule è quello di premiare i migliori creativi del 2019, dando risalto agli autori ed alle opere più interessanti realizzate con la Beta di Dreams. Di seguito tutte le nomination.

Most Helpful Dreamer

TapGiles

JimmyJules153

LadyLexUK

NeonTheCoder

Lucid_Stew

Best Curator

The_Tenia

Pookachu

GribbleGrunger

DiamondDiancie

LadyLexUK

Community Star

Project Genesis

TAPGiles

LadyLexUK

oooDorienooo

KeldBJones

Most Improved Dreamer

SKINNYCHAD

SdeReu & Lotte_Double

Appolonius

MAC-SEVENTEEN

Keduko_

Best Visuals

Wolf Woods by Shandyboy1975

Beach by Patekkah

Outpost 60 by BrianTaylor60

Paintings by OTTOposte1

Pip Gemwalker by ManChickenTurtle

Best Voice Acting

KeldBJones - Sheriff Dog in Pig Detective 2

MrCaseyJones - Opposite Day 5

Bella_Iris - Computer Voices Collection

ReddishBoat - Pig Detective Halloween Special

Awesome_David - Witchy Woods

Best Character

Ruckus by Morishiro1935

Anastasia the Messenger Mage by Morning-Nya

Roger Whitebeard by PuddyDoke

Frederick the Fox - CodiBear8383

Bo by Byvsen

Favourite Streamer

KeldBJones

Aecert

Project Genesis

Gribble Grunger

Inelious

The Aww-ward

Colour with Crayons by MarmiteForMe

The Reach by Ryan47

Fuzzy and Snowflake by Grumpypickles5

Duet by Byvsen

Rainbow Coast by DigitalThing

Funniest Creation

Witchy Woods by Awesome_David

Opposite Day 2 by MrCaseyJones

Dating Friendbot: The Survival Horror Experience by Frostadoodle

The Classical Order by sdcxsfd

Pig Detective: A Little Trouble in Little Cologne by Sde_Reu + Lotte Double

Best Song

PG x JD - Spravade by PGray_Official

Bees in the Boathouse by JayYoder & AyeWilder

Riviera Daylight by Mandelbo

Matte. by DisarmedX

You and I, All Night by MaJiCkAlOne

Best Sculpture

Dragon Showcase by Gauffreman

It’s A Sunset Lookout by ItsDig

Captain William Stone by MAC-Seventeen

The Snaggs Head by MadGFX_Snaggs

The Collector 2 by ryan47

Best Animation

Duet by Byvsen

Seventh Doll Machina by BukkoroChan

Topher Thebes and the Enchanted Crystal by VerbalCreative

Radical by TheOneironaut

Fuzzy and Snowflake by Grumpypickles5

Best Gameplay

Deepest Dungeons RPG by Daniel-Hamster

Divide by Deimatic

Cubric by the_burgervan

Art Therapy by KeldBJones

Scavenger by Robinabcstu

Best Narrative

The Starbrushed Peak by Mandelbo

Trace of Time by FeyzPS

Pig Detective 2 by SdeReu & Lotte_Double

Mimeo Prophecy by raz0rbackzwei

Day by Day by GentlemanTom

Hidden Gem Dream

Chrono Shot: Infinite by RadishLord

Tactics 100 by Aecert

Zdex - Temple of Flies Part 1&2 by ZakYeL_

Do Robots Dream of Electric Imps by SlurmMacKenzie

Fin by Fleckromancer

Best Sound Design

The Ornithologist’s Private Collection by Mattizzle1

Turbulence by sanderobros

The Backrooms by Syntronic_

Great Job, Human by the__burgervan

Pig Detective 2: Adventures in Cowboy Town by Sde_Reu + Lotte_Double

The Wish I Had Thought of That Award

Player Piano Player by Enigma_0123

Functioning Move Violin by TannicAlloy

The Gate by ruolbu

Alex's Nightmare by SlurmMacKenzie

Living Clock Screensaver by Agarwel

Hidden Gem Creator

The_Tenia

Chellssey

Appolonius

ORD6

Mattizzle1

Dream of the Year

Topher Thebes and the Enchanted Crystal by Verbal Creative

Wind-Up by Fireburn02

Mimeo Prophecy by raz0rbackzwei

Ruckus: Just Another Natural Disaster by Morishiro1935

Pig Detective: Adventures in Cowboy Town by SdeReu & Lotte_Double

Pip Gemwalker by ManChickenTurtle

Opposite Day 2: Regular Day by MrCaseyJones

Creator of the Year

DisarmedX

SdeReu + Lotte-Double

SlurmMacKenzie

MrCaseyJones

DiamondDiancie10

Per saperne di più vi aspettiamo oggi alle 17:00 sul canale Twitch di Everyeye.it, discuteremo apertamente delle opere e delle potenzialità di Dreams, in arrivo in versione definitiva il 14 febbraio su PlayStation 4 e PS4 PRO.