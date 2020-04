DualSense PS5: ex dirigente Xbox commenta il nuovo controller Sony

I like the new #DualSence . Futuristic looking and I like the Portal/Mass Effect style armor. Some bold (and expensive!) design choices to achieve that layering. Widening the triggers is smart, adding more fidelity to rumble is good looking forward to that.

The downsides

- Resting on the triggers. :(

- I'm worried about the partline that runs down the grips. If you have larger hands, this could create some discomfort in the Thenar.

- Mic seems good in theory how useful in practice?

- Does this work with VR?

- Back compat with PS4?