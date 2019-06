Lo 'stile' in Cyberpunk 2077 raccontato da due nuovi artwork di CD Projekt Red

>KITSCH The look of a long lost golden age on people entirely unwilling or unable to forget it. It’s flashy, bold and usually cheap – filled with gold-plated cyberware, implants encased in brightly colored plastic and larger-than-life makeup. #Cyberpunk2077 #StyleOverSubstance pic.twitter.com/vzTjbGYdkT

>ENTROPISM



The look of poverty that derives from humans grappling with and struggling against technology and its unforgiving advance. It denotes a lack of design blending with a general poverty of means and ideas.#Cyberpunk2077 #NecessityOverStyle pic.twitter.com/nvBNTkpGg2