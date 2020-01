Due nuovi giochi di Silent Hill: arrivano chiarimenti dalla fonte del rumor

I'm going to clarify something about the two Silent Hill games, since some people have asked me about this. The games I'm talking about are not gambling games, Konami were approaching video game development studios to seek interested developers for pitches to evaluate, and were

& I later was told the same thing by someone else at a different studio. Neither studios ended up getting the job though. I don't know if they're still in development, but I'd guess that they are. Others probably know far more than I do. I don't know anything else more than this.