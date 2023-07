Quanto dura Assassin's Creed Mirage? La longevità esatta svelata da Ubisoft

An interview by Julien Chièze with #AssassinsCreed Mirage Lead Producer Fabian Salamon reveals the game completion times from recent Ubisoft playtests



🟢 20-24 hours average

🟡 25-30 hours for completionists

🔴 20 hours to rush the game



pic.twitter.com/xxA5IsJixb