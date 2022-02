Dusk Golem non ha (quasi) dubbi: Street Fighter 6 è l'annuncio segreto di Capcom

I don't know Capcom's marketing plans involving this, but if it's a game announcement, it's almost definitely Street Fighter 6. That one's been in the works (and even the rework since Ono left) for a few years now, and that timer is set for the end of the Capcom Cup. https://t.co/TKiCPXWv8r

As I don't know what it's for, I mean, not impssible as there's RE announcements eventully coming who knows when. But I doubt this is it, the timer is literally set for the time the Capcom Cup ends, which implies it's something they're announcing at the end of the Capcom Cup.