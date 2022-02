Dying Light 2 sempre più popolare su Steam: raddoppiati i numeri di Resident Evil Village

Dying Light 2 Launch looking gigantic



It has reached 230,220 concurrent players on Steam. That's 2x higher than Resident Evil Village and 5x bigger than the all-time peak of Dying Light 1!



Peak Players

Dying Light 2 - 230,220

Resident Evil Village - 106,631

Dying Light - 45,876 pic.twitter.com/lREmuveyP0