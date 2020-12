Dying Light 2: Techland è in espansione per velocizzare i lavori sul gioco?

To put this in perspective here are a few other developers and its size: Bluepoint - 90+ Sucker Punch - 167 NetherRealm - 235 Rocksteady - 245 Remedy - 250+ Crytek - 290 From Software - 316 Infinity Ward - 444 Bungie - 600+ Creative Assembly - 700+ CD Projekt Red - 1100+ 2/3

Techland is still working on Dying Light 2. The original game released in 2015 and its sequel was announced at E3 2018. The game was supposed to release in 2020 but a series of events, including the removal of writer Chris Avellone, has cast doubt on its release.



3/3