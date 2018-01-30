Dynasty Warriors 9: la prima recensione di Famitsu è positiva

Sull'ultimo numero di Famitsu sono presenti le recensioni di titolo molto attesi come, entrambi accolti in maniera positiva dai redattori della rivista nipponica.

Da segnalare in particolare l'ottima accoglienza riservata a Dynasty Warriors 9, premiato con un buon 35/40 (9/9/9/8) mentre SAO Fatal Bullet si porta a casa un comunque discreto 31/40 (8/8/8/7). Di seguito, tutti i voti del nuovo numero di Famitsu:

AER (PS4) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]

Gundemoniums (PS4, PS Vita) – 8/7/7/7 [29/40]

Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Swtich) – 6/8/7/6 [28/40]

Leap of Fate (PSVR) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]

Shu (Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet (PS4, Xbox One) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

World to the West (Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]

Gal Metal (Switch) – 9/7/8/7 [31/40]

Anche Gal Metal per Nintendo Switch sembra aver conquistato i redattori di Famitsu, così come World to the West, quest'ultimo accolto in maniera piuttosto tiepida in Occidente.