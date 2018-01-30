Everyeye.it

  Dynasty Warriors 9
  Dynasty Warriors 9: la prima recensione di Famitsu è positiva

Dynasty Warriors 9: la prima recensione di Famitsu è positiva

INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Sull'ultimo numero di Famitsu sono presenti le recensioni di titolo molto attesi come Dynasty Warriors 9 e Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet, entrambi accolti in maniera positiva dai redattori della rivista nipponica.

Da segnalare in particolare l'ottima accoglienza riservata a Dynasty Warriors 9, premiato con un buon 35/40 (9/9/9/8) mentre SAO Fatal Bullet si porta a casa un comunque discreto 31/40 (8/8/8/7). Di seguito, tutti i voti del nuovo numero di Famitsu:

  • AER (PS4) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]
  • Gundemoniums (PS4, PS Vita) – 8/7/7/7 [29/40]
  • Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Swtich) – 6/8/7/6 [28/40]
  • Leap of Fate (PSVR) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
  • Shu (Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
  • Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet (PS4, Xbox One) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
  • World to the West (Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
  • Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]
  • Gal Metal (Switch) – 9/7/8/7 [31/40]

Anche Gal Metal per Nintendo Switch sembra aver conquistato i redattori di Famitsu, così come World to the West, quest'ultimo accolto in maniera piuttosto tiepida in Occidente.

Dynasty Warriors 9

Dynasty Warriors 9
  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • Pc
  • Xbox One
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 13/02/2018
  • Pc : 13/02/2018
  • Xbox One : 13/02/2018
  • Genere: Azione
  • Sviluppatore: Omega Force
  • Publisher: Koei Tecmo

