C'è un intero mondo di gioco inesplorato oltre i confini di Red Dead Redemption 2

Sfruttando qualche errorino di programmazione dunque, era possibile uscire dai bordi del gioco, anche solo per il gusto di farlo, visto che nella maggior parte dei casi, una volta riusciti a farlo... non succedeva praticamente niente, e non c'era niente da vedere.

We were immediately in a less populated landscape with a beautiful view over New Austin

As we moved further out, the textures started to noticeably repeat and change abruptly

Even further out, there were no environment props, just the vast barren landscape

There were areas where the unfinished geometry formed interesting jagged shapes

Eventually we reached this huge seam, where high-res landscape meets with low-res

Approaching the edge, it was possible to see underneath, sometimes there was water, sometimes a vast nothing

The geometry continues to form endlessly surprising shapes

And the landscapes remain shockingly huge and breathtakingly beautiful~~

There are places where animals spawn, usually in groups of three or four. They are alive and breathing, and will turn to watch us, but they can't move

We've discovered landmarks like The Arch, The Train Tunnel, The Nick Cave cave, and to the south, a sickeningly vast featureless plain that's impossible to navigate in the fog