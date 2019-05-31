E3 2019: nuovi dettagli e lineup E3 Coliseum e PC Gaming Show
Davide Leoni
Oltre alle consuete conferenze delle grandi hardware house e dei publisher terze parti, all'E3 di Los Angeles si terranno anche due eventi complementari ma ugualmente interessanti. Ci riferiamo a E3 Coliseum e PC Gaming Show, scopriamo ora nuovi dettagli sul programma di queste due manifestazioni.
E3 Coliseum 2019
Il giornalista e conduttore canadese Geoff Keighley (autore anche dei The Game Awsrds) ha annunciato una serie di panel per l'evento E3 Coliseum, tra cui uno spazio dedicato al nuovo gioco di Darksiders che "porterà la serie verso una nuova direzione". Di seguito la programmazione dell'evento, tutti gli orari riportati si riferiscono al fuso di Los Angeles (-9 ore rispetto all'Italia).
Martedì 11 giugno
- 10:00 a.m. – Gears 5
- 11:00 a.m. – Borderlands 3: Making the Mayhem
- 12:00 p.m. – The Future of Bungie and Destiny 2
- 12:30 – Dying Light 2
- 1:00 p.m. – Marvel’s Avengers Showcase
- 2:30 p.m. – The Dark Pictures Man of Medan: Putting Fear Back into Games
- 3:00 p.m. – Call of Duty Modern Warfare
- 3:30 p.m. – Ubisoft TBA
- 4:00 p.m. – DOOM Eternal: A Conversation on Gameplay and Design
- 5:00 p.m. – Respawn Entertainment: A Conversation
- 5:30 p.m. – The Strength of Fighting Games in eSports
- 6:00 p.m. – The Simpsons 30 Years of Video Games and Jokes About Video Games
Mercoledì 12 giugno
- 10:00 a.m. – CD Projekt RED: The Past, Present, and Future
- 10:30 a.m. – Global Gaming Crisis
- 11:30 a.m. – Building the Future of Sports and Mobile Games
- 12:00 p.m. – Bringing Your Favorite Shows to Life: Developing Netflix Originals into Video Games
- 1:00 p.m. – Vader Immortal:Discover the Dark Side
- 2:00 p.m. – Rocket League
- 3:00 p.m. – Xbox TBA
- 3:30 p.m. – Xbox Game Studios: One Year Later
- 4:30 p.m. – From “AAA” to Indie: Midwinter Presents Scavengers
- 5:00 p.m. – Jablinksi Games Live!
- 6:00 p.m. – Psychonauts 2
Giovedì 13 giugno
- 10:00 am. – Minecraft The Next 10 Years
- 10:30 a.m. – Darksiders Action Adventure Evolved
- 11:30 a.m. – Gaming Inside the Story: Single-Player Narrative in VR, Hosted by Troy Baker
- 1:00 p.m. – On Justin Roiland’s Trover Saves the Universe and Squanch Games
- 3:00 p.m. – The Outer Worlds: An Inside Look
- 4:30 p.m. – Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Behind the Scenes
PC Gaming Show 2019
Nuovi studi si aggiungono alla lineup PC Gaming Show 2019: all'evento prenderanno parte anche Coffee Stain Studios, Donkey Crew (autori di Last Oasis) e Handy Games, oltre a Samsung che presenterà la sua nuova linea di monitor da gaming. Confermata la presenza di Epic Games, Annapurna Interactive, Chucklefish, Digital Extremes, Digital Uppercut, E-WIN, Fatshark, Fellow Traveller, Frontier Developments, Funcom, Modus Games, Paradox Interactive, Perfect World Entertainment, Raw Fury, Rebellion, Re-Logic e Tripwire Interactive.
