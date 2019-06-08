Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
E3 2019
E3 2019

Giochi E3 2019: da Cyberpunk 2077 a Elden Ring, tra rumor e conferme

Conferenze E3: date, orari e aspettative
L'E3 2019 è entrato nel vivo con la presentazione di Google Stadia e sebbene la fiera inizierà solamente martedì 11 giugno, i giorni precedenti sono caratterizzati dalle ormai consuete conferenze che si terranno dal sabato 8 a lunedì 10 giugno. Vediamo i giochi E3 2019 confermati e rumoreggiati per PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch, PC... e magari PS5 e Xbox Scarlett.

Tanti i giochi confermati fino a questo momento, tra cui Cyberpunk 2077 di CD Projekt RED e Halo Infinite di 343 Industries. In entrambi i casi, gli sviluppatori hanno confermato che parteciperanno alla fiera americana e mostreranno nuovi contenuti, tuttavia ancora top secret. Interessante il fatto che entrambe le produzioni potrebbero debuttare anche su console Next-Gen... vedremo Cyberpunk 2077 e Halo Infinite annunciati per Xbox Scarlett, sul palco della conferenza Microsoft? E' presto per dirlo, ma certamente le speranze sono molte.

Tra i giochi che vedremo senza troppi dubbi anche Bleeding Edge di Ninja Theory e Elden Ring di FromSoftware, realizzato in collaborazione con George R.R. Martin. E poi ancora Gears 5, Luigi's Mansion 3, The Surge 2, Twin Mirror, DOOM Eternal, Wolfenstein Youngblood, The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening, Marvel's Avengers, FIFA 20, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Giochi E3 2019

  • Pokemon Spada
  • Pokemon Scudo
  • Monster Hunter World Iceborne
  • Bloodstained Ritual of the Night
  • Fire Emblem Three Houses
  • Catherine: Full Body
  • Apex Legends
  • Bee Simulator
  • Age of Empires IV
  • Gears 5
  • Astral Chain
  • Watch Dogs Legion
  • Ancestors The Humankind Odyssey
  • Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
  • Stranger Things 3 The Game
  • Judgment
  • Cuphead The Delicious Last Course
  • Biomutant
  • The Surge 2
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Sea of Solitude
  • Twin Mirror
  • Desperados 3
  • Gears Tactics
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
  • Bayonetta 3
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Super Meat Boy Forever
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Windjammers 2
  • FIFA 20
  • Madden NFL 20
  • Anthem
  • Streets Of Rage 4
  • Wolfenstein Youngblood
  • Beyond Good and Evil 2
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Sea of Thieves (DLC)
  • Forza Horizon 4 (DLC)
  • Bleeding Edge
  • Babylon's Fall
  • Avatar (Massive Entertainment)
  • Astral Chain
  • Dying Light 2
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Gears Pop
  • The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening
  • Marvel's Avengers
  • Battletoads
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Fable 4
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Dragon Quest XI S
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Dragon Ball Game Project Z
  • Elden Ring
  • Borderlands 3
  • Marvel La Grande Alleanza 3
  • Control
  • The Sinking City
  • Grandia HD Collection
  • Outriders
  • Kingdom Hearts III Re:MIND
  • Babylon's Fall
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

E3 2019: Sony grande assente

Come sappiamo, Sony non prenderà parte all'E3 2019 e dunque non avremo notizie su Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, Dreams, The Last of Us Part 2 e sulle altre esclusive Sony in arrivo su PlayStation 4 e (probabilmente) Playstation 5. Sony potrebbe tenere uno speciale evento durante l'estate per svelare i piani per il futuro, l'unica speranza è riposta nella conferenza AMD, dalla quale potremo carpire meglio le specifiche tecniche di PS5.

E3 2019: aspettative e nostalgie sull'evento di Los Angeles

