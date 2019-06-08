Giochi E3 2019: da Cyberpunk 2077 a Elden Ring, tra rumor e conferme

L'E3 2019 è entrato nel vivo con la presentazione di Google Stadia e sebbene la fiera inizierà solamente martedì 11 giugno, i giorni precedenti sono caratterizzati dalle ormai consuete conferenze che si terranno dal sabato 8 a lunedì 10 giugno. Vediamo i giochi E3 2019 confermati e rumoreggiati per PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch, PC... e magari PS5 e Xbox Scarlett.

Tanti i giochi confermati fino a questo momento, tra cui Cyberpunk 2077 di CD Projekt RED e Halo Infinite di 343 Industries. In entrambi i casi, gli sviluppatori hanno confermato che parteciperanno alla fiera americana e mostreranno nuovi contenuti, tuttavia ancora top secret. Interessante il fatto che entrambe le produzioni potrebbero debuttare anche su console Next-Gen... vedremo Cyberpunk 2077 e Halo Infinite annunciati per Xbox Scarlett, sul palco della conferenza Microsoft? E' presto per dirlo, ma certamente le speranze sono molte.



Tra i giochi che vedremo senza troppi dubbi anche Bleeding Edge di Ninja Theory e Elden Ring di FromSoftware, realizzato in collaborazione con George R.R. Martin. E poi ancora Gears 5, Luigi's Mansion 3, The Surge 2, Twin Mirror, DOOM Eternal, Wolfenstein Youngblood, The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening, Marvel's Avengers, FIFA 20, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Giochi E3 2019

Pokemon Spada

Pokemon Scudo

Monster Hunter World Iceborne

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night

Fire Emblem Three Houses

Catherine: Full Body

Apex Legends

Bee Simulator

Age of Empires IV

Gears 5

Astral Chain

Watch Dogs Legion

Ancestors The Humankind Odyssey

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Stranger Things 3 The Game

Judgment

Cuphead The Delicious Last Course

Biomutant

The Surge 2

Samurai Shodown

Sea of Solitude

Twin Mirror

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts

Bayonetta 3

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Super Meat Boy Forever

DOOM Eternal

Windjammers 2

FIFA 20

Madden NFL 20

Anthem

Streets Of Rage 4

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Luigi's Mansion 3

Sea of Thieves (DLC)

Forza Horizon 4 (DLC)

Bleeding Edge

Babylon's Fall

Avatar (Massive Entertainment)

Dying Light 2

The Outer Worlds

Gears Pop

The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening

Marvel's Avengers

Battletoads

Cyberpunk 2077

Fable 4

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Darksiders Genesis

SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

Destroy All Humans!

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Dragon Quest XI S

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Ball Game Project Z

Elden Ring

Borderlands 3

Marvel La Grande Alleanza 3

Control

The Sinking City

Grandia HD Collection

Outriders

Kingdom Hearts III Re:MIND

Babylon's Fall

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

E3 2019: Sony grande assente

Come sappiamo, Sony non prenderà parte all'E3 2019 e dunque non avremo notizie su Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, Dreams, The Last of Us Part 2 e sulle altre esclusive Sony in arrivo su PlayStation 4 e (probabilmente) Playstation 5. Sony potrebbe tenere uno speciale evento durante l'estate per svelare i piani per il futuro, l'unica speranza è riposta nella conferenza AMD, dalla quale potremo carpire meglio le specifiche tecniche di PS5.