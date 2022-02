EA, Q3 da record: FIFA 22 il gioco più venduto in Occidente nel 2021, bene Apex Legends

Electronic Arts FY 2022 Q3:



"Largest Q3 ever for net bookings, profitability & cash generation."



Over 540M unique active accounts.

180M monthly active accounts.



Apex Legends MAUs up 30%.



Net revenue reached $1.79B, up from $1.67B.

Live Services were $1.17B of the total.

