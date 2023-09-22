EA Sports FC 24: tutti i brani della colonna sonora ufficiale
Proprio come nei vari capitoli di FIFA, anche EA Sports FC 24 propone ai giocatori una corposa colonna sonora i cui brani musicali possono essere ascoltati durante la permanenza nei menu di gioco. Scopriamo insieme l'elenco completo delle canzoni presenti nell'ultimo episodio della serie Electronic Arts.
Ecco tutti i brani della colonna sonora di EA Sports FC 24:
- 070 Shake – Black Dress
- 2hollis – Poster Boy
- ARIETE – AVVISO
- Ashnikko – Worms
- Awich – RASEN in OKINAWA
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
- Baby Mala – 1, 2 & MER
- Baby Queen – We Can Be Anything
- Barry Can’t Swim ft Surya Sen – Always Get Through To You
- Bas ft. J. Cole – Passport Bros
- Belters Only & Micky Modelle ft. Simone Denny
- Bianca Oblivion, Eliza Legzdina – EZ 4 Me
- blackwave., Lute – cracked screen
- Bree Runway – THAT GIRL
- Channel Tres – 6am
- Charlie Brix ft. DRS & Visages – I Can’t Stay
- Charlotte Devaney – My Way
- DameDame* – A Stranger
- Disrupta – Dreaming Of You
- DJ Dahi & Elmiene – Shame
- Doktor ft. Serum & Agent Sasco – Why You Waiting
- DROELOE, IMANU – Catalyst
- DRS, Duskee & Disrupta – Waiting To Go
- Dumb Buoys Fishing Club ft. Joe Unknown – FORMULA
- Effy ft. Flowdan – Stone
- English Teacher – The World’s Biggest Paving Slab
- Ezekiel – there she goes
- Fliptrix – So Clear
- Freq Motif x Magugu – Tings My Way
- Frost Children – FLATLINE
- Gardna – R.A.V.E.A.S.A.P (Unglued Remix)
- Genesis Owusu – What Comes Will Come
- Gus Dapperton – The Stranger
- Hak Baker – DOOLALLY
- Halogenix ft. Sparkz – Sekkle In
- Higgo & mustbejohn – I Just Wanna Dance
- Hypho, Ternion Sound, PAV4N & Strategy – Relentless
- Ill peach – HOLD ON
- Illaman & Pitch 92 ft. PAV4N – Absolutely Tidy
- IMANU & Tudor – Haunt My Mind (Machinedrum Remix)
- Jeshi ft. Obongjayar and WESTSIDE BOOGIE – Protein v2
- Jords ft. Jordan Mackampa – FIST IN THE SKY
- Kah-Lo – Get It
- Kaleena Zanders & Shift K3y – Vibration
- Karma Kid – The Gates Will Open
- Karol G – BICHOTAG
- KayCyy – Who Else Would It Be
- Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsir – DON’T LET THE DEVIL
- King – We Are The Ones
- King Krule – Seaforth
- La Fine Equipe, Gaël Faye – Pemmican
- Lovejoy – Portrait Of A Blank Slate
- M83 – Amnesia
- Major Lazer and Major League Djz ft. Brenda Fassie – Mamgobhozi
- Mandy, Indiana – Pinking Shears
- Matata ft. Liam Bailey – Not Today
- MEDUZA ft. Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold – Phone
- Michaël Brun, Paul Beaubrun, Cimafunk – Oh Ah
- Miss Grit – Follow The Cyborg
- Myke Towers – LALA
- Ninho ft. Central Cee
- Obongjayar – Who Let Him In
- ODESZA & Yellow House – Heavier
- Overmono – Good Lies
- P Money x Whiney – Lowkey
- Pahua x Barzo – Sigo Tus Pasos
- Peter Xan – Hostage
- piri & Tommy Villiers – nice 2 me
- POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE – EYELIDS
- Pontypool – Powder
- Rod 3030 – O Que Se Leva
- Romy – The Sea
- Roosevelt – Fall Right In
- Royel Otis – Going Kokomo
- Run the Jewels ft. Baco Exu do Blues – fuera de vista (TROOKO’S Version)
- salute – Wait For it
- Sam Gellaitry – Assumptions (Jengi Remix)
- Shakes – Better Than I?
- Sid Sriram – The Hard Way
- Skinny Local, Cartel Madras – MMM
- Skrillex, Fred Again.., Flowdan – Rumble
- SLUMBERJACK ft. The Kite String Tangle – Paradox
- Smino – Pro Freak (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop)
- Snakehips & Tkay Maidza – Show Me The Money
- Soo Joo, Hudson Mohawke – Running Water
- Souls Of Creation x Bobbie Johnson – I Go Get It
- Strategy & Footsie – Kwik Wontoo
- swim school – BORED
- The Blaze – LONELY
- The Blessed Madonna ft. Jacob Lusk – Mercy
- The Last Dinner Party – Nothing Matters
- The Rolling Stones – Angry
- WALKER. – TOMMY
- whenyoung – Gan Ainm
- Willo & niina – i’ve got a bf (best friend)
- Winston Surfshirt ft. Young Franco – Complicated
- Yaeji – For Granted
- Young Eman – Eazi
- Zack Bia ft. Lil Yachty – One Of Those Days (with 347aidan)
- Zakes Bantwini ft. Kasango – Osama (Bruno Be, Ralk Rework Edit)
Avete già dato un'occhiata al nostro provato di EA Sports FC 24 in attesa della recensione?
