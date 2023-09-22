Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
EA Sports FC 24: tutti i brani della colonna sonora ufficiale

Proprio come nei vari capitoli di FIFA, anche EA Sports FC 24 propone ai giocatori una corposa colonna sonora i cui brani musicali possono essere ascoltati durante la permanenza nei menu di gioco. Scopriamo insieme l'elenco completo delle canzoni presenti nell'ultimo episodio della serie Electronic Arts.

Ecco tutti i brani della colonna sonora di EA Sports FC 24:

  1. 070 Shake – Black Dress
  2. 2hollis – Poster Boy
  3. ARIETE – AVVISO
  4. Ashnikko – Worms
  5. Awich – RASEN in OKINAWA
  6. Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
  7. Baby Mala – 1, 2 & MER
  8. Baby Queen – We Can Be Anything
  9. Barry Can’t Swim ft Surya Sen – Always Get Through To You
  10. Bas ft. J. Cole – Passport Bros
  11. Belters Only & Micky Modelle ft. Simone Denny
  12. Bianca Oblivion, Eliza Legzdina – EZ 4 Me
  13. blackwave., Lute – cracked screen
  14. Bree Runway – THAT GIRL
  15. Channel Tres – 6am
  16. Charlie Brix ft. DRS & Visages – I Can’t Stay
  17. Charlotte Devaney – My Way
  18. DameDame* – A Stranger
  19. Disrupta – Dreaming Of You
  20. DJ Dahi & Elmiene – Shame
  21. Doktor ft. Serum & Agent Sasco – Why You Waiting
  22. DROELOE, IMANU – Catalyst
  23. DRS, Duskee & Disrupta – Waiting To Go
  24. Dumb Buoys Fishing Club ft. Joe Unknown – FORMULA
  25. Effy ft. Flowdan – Stone
  26. English Teacher – The World’s Biggest Paving Slab
  27. Ezekiel – there she goes
  28. Fliptrix – So Clear
  29. Freq Motif x Magugu – Tings My Way
  30. Frost Children – FLATLINE
  31. Gardna – R.A.V.E.A.S.A.P (Unglued Remix)
  32. Genesis Owusu – What Comes Will Come
  33. Gus Dapperton – The Stranger
  34. Hak Baker – DOOLALLY
  35. Halogenix ft. Sparkz – Sekkle In
  36. Higgo & mustbejohn – I Just Wanna Dance
  37. Hypho, Ternion Sound, PAV4N & Strategy – Relentless
  38. Ill peach – HOLD ON
  39. Illaman & Pitch 92 ft. PAV4N – Absolutely Tidy
  40. IMANU & Tudor – Haunt My Mind (Machinedrum Remix)
  41. Jeshi ft. Obongjayar and WESTSIDE BOOGIE – Protein v2
  42. Jords ft. Jordan Mackampa – FIST IN THE SKY
  43. Kah-Lo – Get It
  44. Kaleena Zanders & Shift K3y – Vibration
  45. Karma Kid – The Gates Will Open
  46. Karol G – BICHOTAG
  47. KayCyy – Who Else Would It Be
  48. Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsir – DON’T LET THE DEVIL
  49. King – We Are The Ones
  50. King Krule – Seaforth
  51. La Fine Equipe, Gaël Faye – Pemmican
  52. Lovejoy – Portrait Of A Blank Slate
  53. M83 – Amnesia
  54. Major Lazer and Major League Djz ft. Brenda Fassie – Mamgobhozi
  55. Mandy, Indiana – Pinking Shears
  56. Matata ft. Liam Bailey – Not Today
  57. MEDUZA ft. Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold – Phone
  58. Michaël Brun, Paul Beaubrun, Cimafunk – Oh Ah
  59. Miss Grit – Follow The Cyborg
  60. Myke Towers – LALA
  61. Ninho ft. Central Cee
  62. Obongjayar – Who Let Him In
  63. ODESZA & Yellow House – Heavier
  64. Overmono – Good Lies
  65. P Money x Whiney – Lowkey
  66. Pahua x Barzo – Sigo Tus Pasos
  67. Peter Xan – Hostage
  68. piri & Tommy Villiers – nice 2 me
  69. POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE – EYELIDS
  70. Pontypool – Powder
  71. Rod 3030 – O Que Se Leva
  72. Romy – The Sea
  73. Roosevelt – Fall Right In
  74. Royel Otis – Going Kokomo
  75. Run the Jewels ft. Baco Exu do Blues – fuera de vista (TROOKO’S Version)
  76. salute – Wait For it
  77. Sam Gellaitry – Assumptions (Jengi Remix)
  78. Shakes – Better Than I?
  79. Sid Sriram – The Hard Way
  80. Skinny Local, Cartel Madras – MMM
  81. Skrillex, Fred Again.., Flowdan – Rumble
  82. SLUMBERJACK ft. The Kite String Tangle – Paradox
  83. Smino – Pro Freak (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop)
  84. Snakehips & Tkay Maidza – Show Me The Money
  85. Soo Joo, Hudson Mohawke – Running Water
  86. Souls Of Creation x Bobbie Johnson – I Go Get It
  87. Strategy & Footsie – Kwik Wontoo
  88. swim school – BORED
  89. The Blaze – LONELY
  90. The Blessed Madonna ft. Jacob Lusk – Mercy
  91. The Last Dinner Party – Nothing Matters
  92. The Rolling Stones – Angry
  93. WALKER. – TOMMY
  94. whenyoung – Gan Ainm
  95. Willo & niina – i’ve got a bf (best friend)
  96. Winston Surfshirt ft. Young Franco – Complicated
  97. Yaeji – For Granted
  98. Young Eman – Eazi
  99. Zack Bia ft. Lil Yachty – One Of Those Days (with 347aidan)
  100. Zakes Bantwini ft. Kasango – Osama (Bruno Be, Ralk Rework Edit)

Avete già dato un'occhiata al nostro provato di EA Sports FC 24 in attesa della recensione?

