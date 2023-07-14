Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
EA Sports FC 24: che squadre e campionati ci sono? Lista provvisoria aggiornata

Il nuovo EA Sports FC 24 avrà oltre 19.000 calciatori, 700 squadre di club e internazionali e 30 campionati: la questione licenze è in continua evoluzione nei giochi di calcio, nel frattempo però ecco la lista delle squadre di EA Sports FC e delle competizioni presenti nel nuovo gioco di calcio Electronic Arts.

Iniziamo segnalando la presenza della licenza UEFA Champions League mentre non ci sono contenuti legati alla FIFA, a causa dei dissapori tra la federazione ed il publisher EA. Erling Haaland è il testimonial di EA Sports FC 24, il giocatore svedese succede a Kylian Mbappè come atleta di copertina.

Nota bene: la lista di seguito è in continua evoluzione e la situazione legata ai diritti di alcune squadre potrebbe non essere aggiornata.

LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FÚTBOL

  • Aldosivi
  • Argentinos Jrs.
  • Arsenal
  • Atlético Tucumán
  • Banfield
  • Boca Juniors
  • Central Córdoba
  • Colón
  • Defensa
  • Estudiantes
  • Gimnasia
  • Godoy Cruz
  • Huracán
  • Independiente
  • Lanús
  • Newell’s
  • Patronato
  • Platense
  • Racing Club
  • River Plate
  • Rosario Central
  • San Lorenzo
  • Sarmiento
  • Talleres
  • Unión
  • Vélez Sarsfield

A-LEAGUE

  • Adelaide United
  • Brisbane Roar
  • Central Coast
  • Macarthur FC
  • Melb. Victory
  • Melbourne City
  • Newcastle Jets
  • Perth Glory
  • Sydney FC
  • Well. Phoenix
  • Western United
  • WS Wanderers

Ö. BUNDESLIGA

  • Admira Wacker
  • Austria Klagenfurt
  • FK Austria Wien
  • LASK
  • RB Salzburg
  • SCR Altach
  • SK Rapid Wien
  • SK Sturm Graz
  • SV Ried
  • TSV Hartberg
  • Wolfsberger AC
  • WSG Tirol

1A PRO LEAGUE

  • Cercle Brugge
  • Club Brugge
  • K Beerschot VA
  • KAA Gent
  • KAS Eupen
  • KRC Genk
  • KV Kortrijk
  • KV Mechelen
  • KV Oostende
  • OH Leuven
  • RFC Seraing
  • Royal Antwerp FC
  • RSC Anderlecht
  • Sint-Truiden
  • Sp. Charleroi
  • Standard Liège
  • Union SG
  • Zulte Waregem

LIGA DO BRASIL

  • Athletico-PR
  • Atlético Mineiro
  • Atlético-GO
  • Bahia
  • Ceará SC
  • Chapecoense
  • Cuiabá
  • Fluminense
  • Fortaleza
  • Grêmio
  • Internacional
  • Juventude
  • Santos
  • CSL
  • Beijing Guoan
  • Cangzhou Lions
  • Changchun Yatai
  • Chongqing LJ Ath
  • Dalian Pro
  • Guangzhou City
  • Guangzhou FC
  • Hebei FC
  • Henan Songshan
  • Qingdao FC
  • Shandong Taishan
  • Shanghai Port
  • Shanghai Shenhua
  • Shenzhen FC
  • Tianjin JMT
  • Wuhan FC

3F SUPERLIGA

  • Aalborg BK
  • Aarhus AGF
  • Brøndby IF
  • F.C. København
  • FC Midtjylland
  • FC Nordsjælland
  • Odense BK
  • Randers FC
  • Silkeborg IF
  • SønderjyskE
  • Vejle Boldklub
  • Viborg FF

PREMIER LEAGUE

  • Arsenal
  • Aston Villa
  • Brentford
  • Brighton
  • Burnley
  • Chelsea
  • Crystal Palace
  • Everton
  • Leeds United
  • Leicester City
  • Liverpool
  • Manchester City
  • Manchester Utd
  • Newcastle Utd
  • Norwich
  • Southampton
  • Spurs
  • Watford
  • West Ham
  • Wolves

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

  • AFC Bournemouth
  • Barnsley
  • Birmingham City
  • Blackburn Rovers
  • Blackpool
  • Bristol City
  • Cardiff City
  • Coventry City
  • Derby County
  • Fulham
  • Huddersfield
  • Hull City
  • Luton Town
  • Middlesbrough
  • Millwall
  • Nott’m Forest
  • Peterborough
  • Preston
  • QPR
  • Reading
  • Sheffield Utd
  • Stoke City
  • Swansea City
  • West Brom

EFL LEAGUE ONE

  • Accrington
  • AFC Wimbledon
  • Bolton
  • Burton Albion
  • Cambridge Utd
  • Charlton Ath
  • Cheltenham Town
  • Crewe Alexandra
  • Doncaster
  • Fleetwood Town
  • Gillingham
  • Ipswich
  • Lincoln City
  • MK Dons
  • Morecambe
  • Oxford United
  • Plymouth Argyle
  • Portsmouth
  • Rotherham Utd
  • Sheffield Wed
  • Shrewsbury
  • Sunderland
  • Wigan Athletic
  • Wycombe

EFL LEAGUE TWO

  • Barrow
  • Bradford City
  • Bristol Rovers
  • Carlisle United
  • Colchester
  • Crawley Town
  • Exeter City
  • Forest Green
  • Harrogate Town
  • Hartlepool
  • Leyton Orient
  • Mansfield Town
  • Newport County
  • Northampton
  • Oldham Athletic
  • Port Vale
  • Rochdale
  • Salford City
  • Scunthorpe Utd
  • Stevenage
  • Sutton United
  • Swindon Town
  • Tranmere Rovers
  • Walsall

LIGUE 1 UBER EATS

  • Angers SCO
  • AS Monaco
  • AS Saint-Étienne
  • Bordeaux
  • Clermont Foot 63
  • ESTAC Troyes
  • FC Lorient
  • FC Metz
  • FC Nantes
  • LOSC Lille
  • Montpellier
  • OGC Nice
  • OL
  • OM
  • Paris SG
  • RC Lens
  • Stade Brestois 29
  • Stade de Reims
  • Stade Rennais FC
  • Strasbourg

LIGUE 2 BKT

  • AC Ajaccio
  • AJ Auxerre
  • Amiens SC
  • AS Nancy Lorraine
  • Dijon FCO
  • En Avant Guingamp
  • FCSM
  • Grenoble Foot 38
  • Havre AC
  • Niort
  • Nîmes Olympique
  • Paris FC
  • Pau FC
  • Quevilly Rouen
  • Rodez AF
  • SC Bastia
  • SM Caen
  • Toulouse FC
  • USL Dunkerque
  • Valenciennes FC

BUNDESLIGA

  • 1. FC Köln
  • 1. FSV Mainz 05
  • Arminia Bielefeld
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • FC Augsburg
  • FC Bayern München
  • Frankfurt
  • Fürth
  • Hertha Berlin
  • Leverkusen
  • M’gladbach
  • RB Leipzig
  • SC Freiburg
  • TSG Hoffenheim
  • Union Berlin
  • VfB Stuttgart
  • VfL Bochum
  • VfL Wolfsburg

BUNDESLIGA 2

  • 1. FC Nürnberg
  • Düsseldorf
  • Dynamo Dresden
  • FC Erzgebirge Aue
  • FC Ingolstadt 04
  • FC Schalke 04
  • FC St. Pauli
  • Hamburger SV
  • Hannover 96
  • Heidenheim
  • Holstein Kiel
  • Karlsruher SC
  • Regensburg
  • Rostock
  • SC Paderborn 07
  • SV Darmstadt 98
  • SV Sandhausen
  • SV Werder Bremen

LIGA

  • 1. FC Magdeburg
  • 1860 München
  • B. Dortmund II
  • Braunschweig
  • FSV Zwickau
  • Hallescher FC
  • Kaiserslautern
  • MSV Duisburg
  • Saarbrücken
  • SC Freiburg II
  • SC Verl
  • SV Meppen
  • SV Waldhof
  • SVWW
  • TSV Havelse
  • Türkgücü
  • VfL Osnabrück
  • Viktoria Berlin
  • Viktoria Köln
  • Würzburg

SERIE A TIM

  • Bergamo Calcio
  • Bologna
  • Cagliari
  • Empoli
  • Fiorentina
  • Genoa
  • Hellas Verona
  • Inter
  • Latium
  • Milan
  • Napoli
  • Juventus
  • Roma FC
  • Salernitana
  • Sampdoria
  • Sassuolo
  • Spezia
  • Torino
  • Udinese

MEIJI YASUDA J1

  • Avispa Fukuoka
  • Cerezo Osaka
  • F.C. Tokyo
  • Gamba Osaka
  • H.Consa.Sapporo
  • Kashima Antlers
  • Kashiwa Reysol
  • Kawasaki Frontale
  • Nagoya Grampus
  • Oita Trinita
  • S-Hiroshima
  • Sagan Tosu
  • Shimizu S-Pulse
  • Shonan Bellmare
  • Tokushima Vortis
  • Urawa Reds
  • Vegalta Sendai
  • Vissel Kobe
  • Yokohama F･M
  • Yokohama FC

K LEAGUE 1

  • Daegu FC
  • FC Seoul
  • Gangwon FC
  • GwangJu FC
  • Incheon United
  • Jeju United
  • Jeonbuk Hyundai
  • Pohang Steelers
  • Seongnam FC
  • Suwon FC
  • Suwon Samsung
  • Ulsan Hyundai

LIGA BBVA MX

  • América
  • Atlas
  • Atlético de San Luis
  • CF Monterrey
  • Cruz Azul
  • FC Juárez
  • Guadalajara
  • León
  • Mazatlán FC
  • Necaxa
  • Pachuca
  • Puebla
  • Pumas
  • Querétaro
  • Santos Laguna
  • Tigres
  • Tijuana
  • Toluca

EREDIVISIE

  • Ajax
  • AZ
  • FC Groningen
  • FC Twente
  • FC Utrecht
  • Feyenoord
  • Fortuna Sittard
  • Go Ahead Eagles
  • Heracles Almelo
  • N.E.C. Nijmegen
  • PEC Zwolle
  • PSV
  • RKC Waalwijk
  • SC Heerenveen
  • SC Cambuur
  • Sparta Rotterdam
  • Vitesse
  • Willem II
  • NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

  • FK Bodø/Glimt
  • FK Haugesund
  • Kristiansund
  • Lillestrøm SK
  • Mjøndalen IF
  • Molde FK
  • Odds BK
  • Rosenborg BK
  • Sandefjord
  • Sarpsborg 08
  • SK Brann
  • Stabæk Fotball
  • Strømsgodset IF
  • Tromsø IL
  • Vålerenga Fotball
  • Viking FK

PKO EKSTRAKLASA

  • Bruk-Bet
  • Cracovia
  • Górnik Łęczna
  • Górnik Zabrze
  • Jagiellonia
  • Lech Poznań
  • Lechia Gdańsk
  • Legia Warszawa
  • Piast Gliwice
  • Pogoń Szczecin
  • Radomiak Radom
  • Raków
  • Stal Mielec
  • Śląsk Wrocław
  • Warta Poznań
  • Wisła Kraków
  • Wisła Płock
  • Zagłębie Lubin

LIGA PORTUGAL

  • Arouca
  • Belenenses SAD
  • Boavista FC
  • CD Tondela
  • Estoril Praia
  • FC Famalicão
  • FC Porto
  • FC Vizela
  • Gil Vicente
  • Marítimo
  • Moreirense FC
  • Paços Ferreira
  • Portimonense SC
  • Santa Clara
  • SC Braga
  • SL Benfica
  • Sporting CP
  • Vitória SC

SSE AIRTRICITY PREMIER DIVISION

  • Bohemian FC
  • Derry City
  • Drogheda United
  • Dundalk
  • Finn Harps
  • Longford Town
  • Shamrock Rovers
  • Sligo Rovers
  • St. Pats
  • Waterford FC

LIGA I

  • Academica
  • AFC Chindia
  • CFR Cluj
  • CS Mioveni
  • Farul Constanța
  • FC Argeș
  • FC Botoşani
  • FC Dinamo 1948
  • FC Rapid
  • FC U Craiova
  • FC Voluntari
  • FCSB
  • Gaz Metan
  • Sepsi OSK
  • Univ. Craiova
  • UTA Arad

MBS PRO LEAGUE

  • Abha Club
  • Al Ahli
  • Al Batin
  • Al Faisaly
  • Al Fateh
  • Al Fayha
  • Al Hazem
  • Al Hilal
  • Al Ittihad
  • Al Nassr
  • Al Raed
  • Al Shabab
  • Al Taawoun
  • Al Tai
  • Damac FC
  • Ettifaq FC

CINCH PREMIERSHIP

  • Aberdeen
  • Celtic
  • Dundee FC
  • Dundee United
  • Hearts
  • Hibernian
  • Livingston
  • Motherwell
  • Rangers
  • Ross County
  • St. Johnstone
  • St. Mirren

LALIGA SANTANDER

  • Athletic Club
  • Atlético de Madrid
  • CA Osasuna
  • Cádiz CF
  • D. Alavés
  • Elche CF
  • FC Barcelona
  • Getafe CF
  • Granada CF
  • Levante UD
  • Rayo Vallecano
  • RC Celta
  • RCD Espanyol
  • RCD Mallorca
  • Real Betis
  • Real Madrid
  • Real Sociedad
  • Sevilla FC
  • Valencia CF
  • Villarreal CF

LALIGA SMARTBANK

  • AD Alcorcón
  • Burgos CF
  • CD Leganés
  • CD Lugo
  • CD Mirandés
  • CD Tenerife
  • CF Fuenlabrada
  • FC Cartagena
  • Girona FC
  • Málaga CF
  • R. Oviedo
  • R. Sporting
  • R. Valladolid CF
  • R. Zaragoza
  • Real Sociedad B
  • SD Amorebieta
  • SD Eibar
  • SD Huesca
  • SD Ponferradina
  • UD Almería
  • UD Ibiza
  • UD Las Palmas

AIK

  • BK Häcken
  • Degerfors IF
  • Djurgårdens IF
  • Halmstads BK
  • Hammarby IF
  • IF Elfsborg
  • IFK Göteborg
  • IFK Norrköping
  • IK Sirius
  • Kalmar FF
  • Malmö FF
  • Mjällby AIF
  • Örebro SK
  • Östersunds FK
  • Varbergs BoIS

CREDIT SUISSE SUPER LEAGUE

  • BSC Young Boys
  • FC Basel 1893
  • FC Lugano
  • FC Luzern
  • FC Sion
  • FC St. Gallen
  • FC Zürich
  • Grasshopper Club
  • Lausanne-Sport
  • Servette FC
  • TURKEY
  • SÜPER LİG
  • Adana Demirspor
  • Alanyaspor
  • Altay SK
  • Antalyaspor
  • Başakşehir
  • Beşiktaş
  • Çaykur Rizespor
  • Fenerbahçe
  • Galatasaray
  • Gaziantep
  • Giresunspor
  • Göztepe
  • Hatayspor
  • Karagümrük SK
  • Kasımpaşa
  • Kayserispor
  • Konyaspor
  • Sivasspor
  • Trabzonspor
  • Yeni Malatyaspor

MLS

  • Atlanta United
  • Austin FC
  • CF Montréal
  • Chicago Fire FC
  • Colorado Rapids
  • Columbus Crew
  • D.C. United
  • FC Cincinnati
  • FC Dallas
  • Houston Dynamo
  • Inter Miami CF
  • LA Galaxy
  • LAFC
  • Minnesota United
  • Nashville SC
  • New England
  • New York City FC
  • Orlando City
  • Philadelphia
  • Portland Timbers
  • Real Salt Lake
  • Red Bulls
  • SJ Earthquakes
  • Sounders FC
  • Sporting KC
  • Toronto FC
  • Whitecaps FC

CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES

  • Always Ready
  • América de Cali
  • Argentinos Jrs.
  • Atl. Nacional
  • Atlético Mineiro
  • Barcelona SC
  • Boca Juniors
  • Cerro Porteño
  • Defensa
  • Dep. La Guaira
  • Dep. Táchira
  • Flamengo
  • Fluminense
  • Independiente DV
  • Internacional
  • Junior
  • LDU Quito
  • Nacional
  • Olimpia
  • Palmeiras
  • Racing Club
  • Rentistas
  • River Plate
  • Santa Fe
  • Santos
  • São Paulo
  • Sporting Cristal
  • The Strongest
  • Uni. Católica
  • Unión La Calera
  • Universitario
  • Vélez Sarsfield

CONMEBOL SUDAMERICANA

  • Antofagasta
  • Aragua FC
  • Arsenal
  • Athletico-PR
  • Atl. Palmaflor
  • Atlético-GO
  • Aucas
  • Bahia
  • Bolívar
  • C.A. Mannucci
  • Ceará SC
  • Cerro Largo
  • Club Nacional
  • Cobresal
  • Corinthians
  • CS Emelec
  • Deportes Tolima
  • Deportivo Cali
  • Deportivo Pasto
  • FBC Melgar
  • Fénix
  • Grêmio
  • Guabirá
  • Guaireña
  • Guayaquil City
  • Huachipato FC
  • Independiente
  • La Equidad
  • Lanús
  • Libertad
  • Macará
  • Montevideo City Torque
  • Metropolitanos
  • Mineros
  • Nacional Potosí
  • Newell’s
  • Palestino
  • Peñarol
  • Puerto Cabello
  • RB Bragantino
  • River Plate
  • Rosario Central
  • San Lorenzo
  • Sport Huancayo
  • Talleres
  • UTC
  • Wilstermann

RESTO DEL MONDO

  • AC Monza
  • AEK Athens
  • Al Ain FC
  • Apoel FC
  • Benevento
  • Crotone
  • CSKA Moscow
  • Dinamo Zagreb
  • Dynamo Kyiv
  • Ferencvárosi TC
  • Hajduk Split
  • HJK Helsinki
  • Kaizer Chiefs
  • Lecce
  • Lokomotiv Moscow
  • Olympiacos CFP
  • Orlando Pirates
  • Panathinaikos
  • Parma
  • PAOK
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Slavia Praha
  • Sparta Praha
  • Spartak Moscow
  • Viktoria Plzeň
  • Soccer Aid
  • adidas All-Star
  • MLS All Stars

EA Sports FC 24 esce il 29 settembre 2023 su PC, PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch. I preordini di EA Sports FC 24 sono già aperti anche su Amazon, con bonus preorder disponibili anche per l'Italia.

FONTE: FIFPlay.com
EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24
