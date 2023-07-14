EA Sports FC 24: che squadre e campionati ci sono? Lista provvisoria aggiornata
Davide Leoni
Il nuovo EA Sports FC 24 avrà oltre 19.000 calciatori, 700 squadre di club e internazionali e 30 campionati: la questione licenze è in continua evoluzione nei giochi di calcio, nel frattempo però ecco la lista delle squadre di EA Sports FC e delle competizioni presenti nel nuovo gioco di calcio Electronic Arts.
Iniziamo segnalando la presenza della licenza UEFA Champions League mentre non ci sono contenuti legati alla FIFA, a causa dei dissapori tra la federazione ed il publisher EA. Erling Haaland è il testimonial di EA Sports FC 24, il giocatore svedese succede a Kylian Mbappè come atleta di copertina.
Nota bene: la lista di seguito è in continua evoluzione e la situazione legata ai diritti di alcune squadre potrebbe non essere aggiornata.
LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FÚTBOL
- Aldosivi
- Argentinos Jrs.
- Arsenal
- Atlético Tucumán
- Banfield
- Boca Juniors
- Central Córdoba
- Colón
- Defensa
- Estudiantes
- Gimnasia
- Godoy Cruz
- Huracán
- Independiente
- Lanús
- Newell’s
- Patronato
- Platense
- Racing Club
- River Plate
- Rosario Central
- San Lorenzo
- Sarmiento
- Talleres
- Unión
- Vélez Sarsfield
A-LEAGUE
- Adelaide United
- Brisbane Roar
- Central Coast
- Macarthur FC
- Melb. Victory
- Melbourne City
- Newcastle Jets
- Perth Glory
- Sydney FC
- Well. Phoenix
- Western United
- WS Wanderers
Ö. BUNDESLIGA
- Admira Wacker
- Austria Klagenfurt
- FK Austria Wien
- LASK
- RB Salzburg
- SCR Altach
- SK Rapid Wien
- SK Sturm Graz
- SV Ried
- TSV Hartberg
- Wolfsberger AC
- WSG Tirol
1A PRO LEAGUE
- Cercle Brugge
- Club Brugge
- K Beerschot VA
- KAA Gent
- KAS Eupen
- KRC Genk
- KV Kortrijk
- KV Mechelen
- KV Oostende
- OH Leuven
- RFC Seraing
- Royal Antwerp FC
- RSC Anderlecht
- Sint-Truiden
- Sp. Charleroi
- Standard Liège
- Union SG
- Zulte Waregem
LIGA DO BRASIL
- Athletico-PR
- Atlético Mineiro
- Atlético-GO
- Bahia
- Ceará SC
- Chapecoense
- Cuiabá
- Fluminense
- Fortaleza
- Grêmio
- Internacional
- Juventude
- Santos
- CSL
- Beijing Guoan
- Cangzhou Lions
- Changchun Yatai
- Chongqing LJ Ath
- Dalian Pro
- Guangzhou City
- Guangzhou FC
- Hebei FC
- Henan Songshan
- Qingdao FC
- Shandong Taishan
- Shanghai Port
- Shanghai Shenhua
- Shenzhen FC
- Tianjin JMT
- Wuhan FC
3F SUPERLIGA
- Aalborg BK
- Aarhus AGF
- Brøndby IF
- F.C. København
- FC Midtjylland
- FC Nordsjælland
- Odense BK
- Randers FC
- Silkeborg IF
- SønderjyskE
- Vejle Boldklub
- Viborg FF
PREMIER LEAGUE
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Brentford
- Brighton
- Burnley
- Chelsea
- Crystal Palace
- Everton
- Leeds United
- Leicester City
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Manchester Utd
- Newcastle Utd
- Norwich
- Southampton
- Spurs
- Watford
- West Ham
- Wolves
EFL CHAMPIONSHIP
- AFC Bournemouth
- Barnsley
- Birmingham City
- Blackburn Rovers
- Blackpool
- Bristol City
- Cardiff City
- Coventry City
- Derby County
- Fulham
- Huddersfield
- Hull City
- Luton Town
- Middlesbrough
- Millwall
- Nott’m Forest
- Peterborough
- Preston
- QPR
- Reading
- Sheffield Utd
- Stoke City
- Swansea City
- West Brom
EFL LEAGUE ONE
- Accrington
- AFC Wimbledon
- Bolton
- Burton Albion
- Cambridge Utd
- Charlton Ath
- Cheltenham Town
- Crewe Alexandra
- Doncaster
- Fleetwood Town
- Gillingham
- Ipswich
- Lincoln City
- MK Dons
- Morecambe
- Oxford United
- Plymouth Argyle
- Portsmouth
- Rotherham Utd
- Sheffield Wed
- Shrewsbury
- Sunderland
- Wigan Athletic
- Wycombe
EFL LEAGUE TWO
- Barrow
- Bradford City
- Bristol Rovers
- Carlisle United
- Colchester
- Crawley Town
- Exeter City
- Forest Green
- Harrogate Town
- Hartlepool
- Leyton Orient
- Mansfield Town
- Newport County
- Northampton
- Oldham Athletic
- Port Vale
- Rochdale
- Salford City
- Scunthorpe Utd
- Stevenage
- Sutton United
- Swindon Town
- Tranmere Rovers
- Walsall
LIGUE 1 UBER EATS
- Angers SCO
- AS Monaco
- AS Saint-Étienne
- Bordeaux
- Clermont Foot 63
- ESTAC Troyes
- FC Lorient
- FC Metz
- FC Nantes
- LOSC Lille
- Montpellier
- OGC Nice
- OL
- OM
- Paris SG
- RC Lens
- Stade Brestois 29
- Stade de Reims
- Stade Rennais FC
- Strasbourg
LIGUE 2 BKT
- AC Ajaccio
- AJ Auxerre
- Amiens SC
- AS Nancy Lorraine
- Dijon FCO
- En Avant Guingamp
- FCSM
- Grenoble Foot 38
- Havre AC
- Niort
- Nîmes Olympique
- Paris FC
- Pau FC
- Quevilly Rouen
- Rodez AF
- SC Bastia
- SM Caen
- Toulouse FC
- USL Dunkerque
- Valenciennes FC
BUNDESLIGA
- 1. FC Köln
- 1. FSV Mainz 05
- Arminia Bielefeld
- Borussia Dortmund
- FC Augsburg
- FC Bayern München
- Frankfurt
- Fürth
- Hertha Berlin
- Leverkusen
- M’gladbach
- RB Leipzig
- SC Freiburg
- TSG Hoffenheim
- Union Berlin
- VfB Stuttgart
- VfL Bochum
- VfL Wolfsburg
BUNDESLIGA 2
- 1. FC Nürnberg
- Düsseldorf
- Dynamo Dresden
- FC Erzgebirge Aue
- FC Ingolstadt 04
- FC Schalke 04
- FC St. Pauli
- Hamburger SV
- Hannover 96
- Heidenheim
- Holstein Kiel
- Karlsruher SC
- Regensburg
- Rostock
- SC Paderborn 07
- SV Darmstadt 98
- SV Sandhausen
- SV Werder Bremen
LIGA
- 1. FC Magdeburg
- 1860 München
- B. Dortmund II
- Braunschweig
- FSV Zwickau
- Hallescher FC
- Kaiserslautern
- MSV Duisburg
- Saarbrücken
- SC Freiburg II
- SC Verl
- SV Meppen
- SV Waldhof
- SVWW
- TSV Havelse
- Türkgücü
- VfL Osnabrück
- Viktoria Berlin
- Viktoria Köln
- Würzburg
SERIE A TIM
- Bergamo Calcio
- Bologna
- Cagliari
- Empoli
- Fiorentina
- Genoa
- Hellas Verona
- Inter
- Latium
- Milan
- Napoli
- Juventus
- Roma FC
- Salernitana
- Sampdoria
- Sassuolo
- Spezia
- Torino
- Udinese
MEIJI YASUDA J1
- Avispa Fukuoka
- Cerezo Osaka
- F.C. Tokyo
- Gamba Osaka
- H.Consa.Sapporo
- Kashima Antlers
- Kashiwa Reysol
- Kawasaki Frontale
- Nagoya Grampus
- Oita Trinita
- S-Hiroshima
- Sagan Tosu
- Shimizu S-Pulse
- Shonan Bellmare
- Tokushima Vortis
- Urawa Reds
- Vegalta Sendai
- Vissel Kobe
- Yokohama F･M
- Yokohama FC
K LEAGUE 1
- Daegu FC
- FC Seoul
- Gangwon FC
- GwangJu FC
- Incheon United
- Jeju United
- Jeonbuk Hyundai
- Pohang Steelers
- Seongnam FC
- Suwon FC
- Suwon Samsung
- Ulsan Hyundai
LIGA BBVA MX
- América
- Atlas
- Atlético de San Luis
- CF Monterrey
- Cruz Azul
- FC Juárez
- Guadalajara
- León
- Mazatlán FC
- Necaxa
- Pachuca
- Puebla
- Pumas
- Querétaro
- Santos Laguna
- Tigres
- Tijuana
- Toluca
EREDIVISIE
- Ajax
- AZ
- FC Groningen
- FC Twente
- FC Utrecht
- Feyenoord
- Fortuna Sittard
- Go Ahead Eagles
- Heracles Almelo
- N.E.C. Nijmegen
- PEC Zwolle
- PSV
- RKC Waalwijk
- SC Heerenveen
- SC Cambuur
- Sparta Rotterdam
- Vitesse
- Willem II
- NORWAY
ELITESERIEN
- FK Bodø/Glimt
- FK Haugesund
- Kristiansund
- Lillestrøm SK
- Mjøndalen IF
- Molde FK
- Odds BK
- Rosenborg BK
- Sandefjord
- Sarpsborg 08
- SK Brann
- Stabæk Fotball
- Strømsgodset IF
- Tromsø IL
- Vålerenga Fotball
- Viking FK
PKO EKSTRAKLASA
- Bruk-Bet
- Cracovia
- Górnik Łęczna
- Górnik Zabrze
- Jagiellonia
- Lech Poznań
- Lechia Gdańsk
- Legia Warszawa
- Piast Gliwice
- Pogoń Szczecin
- Radomiak Radom
- Raków
- Stal Mielec
- Śląsk Wrocław
- Warta Poznań
- Wisła Kraków
- Wisła Płock
- Zagłębie Lubin
LIGA PORTUGAL
- Arouca
- Belenenses SAD
- Boavista FC
- CD Tondela
- Estoril Praia
- FC Famalicão
- FC Porto
- FC Vizela
- Gil Vicente
- Marítimo
- Moreirense FC
- Paços Ferreira
- Portimonense SC
- Santa Clara
- SC Braga
- SL Benfica
- Sporting CP
- Vitória SC
SSE AIRTRICITY PREMIER DIVISION
- Bohemian FC
- Derry City
- Drogheda United
- Dundalk
- Finn Harps
- Longford Town
- Shamrock Rovers
- Sligo Rovers
- St. Pats
- Waterford FC
LIGA I
- Academica
- AFC Chindia
- CFR Cluj
- CS Mioveni
- Farul Constanța
- FC Argeș
- FC Botoşani
- FC Dinamo 1948
- FC Rapid
- FC U Craiova
- FC Voluntari
- FCSB
- Gaz Metan
- Sepsi OSK
- Univ. Craiova
- UTA Arad
MBS PRO LEAGUE
- Abha Club
- Al Ahli
- Al Batin
- Al Faisaly
- Al Fateh
- Al Fayha
- Al Hazem
- Al Hilal
- Al Ittihad
- Al Nassr
- Al Raed
- Al Shabab
- Al Taawoun
- Al Tai
- Damac FC
- Ettifaq FC
CINCH PREMIERSHIP
- Aberdeen
- Celtic
- Dundee FC
- Dundee United
- Hearts
- Hibernian
- Livingston
- Motherwell
- Rangers
- Ross County
- St. Johnstone
- St. Mirren
LALIGA SANTANDER
- Athletic Club
- Atlético de Madrid
- CA Osasuna
- Cádiz CF
- D. Alavés
- Elche CF
- FC Barcelona
- Getafe CF
- Granada CF
- Levante UD
- Rayo Vallecano
- RC Celta
- RCD Espanyol
- RCD Mallorca
- Real Betis
- Real Madrid
- Real Sociedad
- Sevilla FC
- Valencia CF
- Villarreal CF
LALIGA SMARTBANK
- AD Alcorcón
- Burgos CF
- CD Leganés
- CD Lugo
- CD Mirandés
- CD Tenerife
- CF Fuenlabrada
- FC Cartagena
- Girona FC
- Málaga CF
- R. Oviedo
- R. Sporting
- R. Valladolid CF
- R. Zaragoza
- Real Sociedad B
- SD Amorebieta
- SD Eibar
- SD Huesca
- SD Ponferradina
- UD Almería
- UD Ibiza
- UD Las Palmas
AIK
- BK Häcken
- Degerfors IF
- Djurgårdens IF
- Halmstads BK
- Hammarby IF
- IF Elfsborg
- IFK Göteborg
- IFK Norrköping
- IK Sirius
- Kalmar FF
- Malmö FF
- Mjällby AIF
- Örebro SK
- Östersunds FK
- Varbergs BoIS
CREDIT SUISSE SUPER LEAGUE
- BSC Young Boys
- FC Basel 1893
- FC Lugano
- FC Luzern
- FC Sion
- FC St. Gallen
- FC Zürich
- Grasshopper Club
- Lausanne-Sport
- Servette FC
- TURKEY
- SÜPER LİG
- Adana Demirspor
- Alanyaspor
- Altay SK
- Antalyaspor
- Başakşehir
- Beşiktaş
- Çaykur Rizespor
- Fenerbahçe
- Galatasaray
- Gaziantep
- Giresunspor
- Göztepe
- Hatayspor
- Karagümrük SK
- Kasımpaşa
- Kayserispor
- Konyaspor
- Sivasspor
- Trabzonspor
- Yeni Malatyaspor
MLS
- Atlanta United
- Austin FC
- CF Montréal
- Chicago Fire FC
- Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew
- D.C. United
- FC Cincinnati
- FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo
- Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy
- LAFC
- Minnesota United
- Nashville SC
- New England
- New York City FC
- Orlando City
- Philadelphia
- Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake
- Red Bulls
- SJ Earthquakes
- Sounders FC
- Sporting KC
- Toronto FC
- Whitecaps FC
CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES
- Always Ready
- América de Cali
- Argentinos Jrs.
- Atl. Nacional
- Atlético Mineiro
- Barcelona SC
- Boca Juniors
- Cerro Porteño
- Defensa
- Dep. La Guaira
- Dep. Táchira
- Flamengo
- Fluminense
- Independiente DV
- Internacional
- Junior
- LDU Quito
- Nacional
- Olimpia
- Palmeiras
- Racing Club
- Rentistas
- River Plate
- Santa Fe
- Santos
- São Paulo
- Sporting Cristal
- The Strongest
- Uni. Católica
- Unión La Calera
- Universitario
- Vélez Sarsfield
CONMEBOL SUDAMERICANA
- Antofagasta
- Aragua FC
- Arsenal
- Athletico-PR
- Atl. Palmaflor
- Atlético-GO
- Aucas
- Bahia
- Bolívar
- C.A. Mannucci
- Ceará SC
- Cerro Largo
- Club Nacional
- Cobresal
- Corinthians
- CS Emelec
- Deportes Tolima
- Deportivo Cali
- Deportivo Pasto
- FBC Melgar
- Fénix
- Grêmio
- Guabirá
- Guaireña
- Guayaquil City
- Huachipato FC
- Independiente
- La Equidad
- Lanús
- Libertad
- Macará
- Montevideo City Torque
- Metropolitanos
- Mineros
- Nacional Potosí
- Newell’s
- Palestino
- Peñarol
- Puerto Cabello
- RB Bragantino
- River Plate
- Rosario Central
- San Lorenzo
- Sport Huancayo
- Talleres
- UTC
- Wilstermann
RESTO DEL MONDO
- AC Monza
- AEK Athens
- Al Ain FC
- Apoel FC
- Benevento
- Crotone
- CSKA Moscow
- Dinamo Zagreb
- Dynamo Kyiv
- Ferencvárosi TC
- Hajduk Split
- HJK Helsinki
- Kaizer Chiefs
- Lecce
- Lokomotiv Moscow
- Olympiacos CFP
- Orlando Pirates
- Panathinaikos
- Parma
- PAOK
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Slavia Praha
- Sparta Praha
- Spartak Moscow
- Viktoria Plzeň
- Soccer Aid
- adidas All-Star
- MLS All Stars
EA Sports FC 24 esce il 29 settembre 2023 su PC, PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch. I preordini di EA Sports FC 24 sono già aperti anche su Amazon, con bonus preorder disponibili anche per l'Italia.
- Come giocare prima a EA Sports FC 24: c'è una demo, accesso anticipato o prova gratis?
- EA Sports FC 24: dalle copertine al gameplay, il riassunto di tutti gli ultimi annunci
- EA Sports FC 24: sulla copertina non c'è più Mbappé, ecco il nuovo volto del gioco
- EA Sports FC 24 sarà un gioco 'premium' su Switch: addio alle versioni Legacy di FIFA!
- EA Sports FC 24: tutti i contenuti e bonus preordine delle edizioni Standard e Ultimate
EA Sports FC 24
- In Uscita su
- iPad
- iPhone
- Pc
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- Mobile Gaming
- Switch
- SteamDeck
- PS4
- Xbox One
- Xbox One X
- PS4 Pro
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 29/09/2023
- PS5 : 29/09/2023
- Xbox Series X : 29/09/2023
- Switch : 29/09/2023
- SteamDeck : 29/09/2023
- PS4 : 29/09/2023
- Xbox One : 29/09/2023
- Xbox One X : 29/09/2023
- PS4 Pro : 29/09/2023
- Genere: Simulazione Sportiva
- Sviluppatore: EA Canada
- Publisher: Electronic Arts
