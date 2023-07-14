EA Sports FC 24: che squadre e campionati ci sono? Lista provvisoria aggiornata

Il nuovo EA Sports FC 24 avrà oltre 19.000 calciatori, 700 squadre di club e internazionali e 30 campionati: la questione licenze è in continua evoluzione nei giochi di calcio, nel frattempo però ecco la lista delle squadre di EA Sports FC e delle competizioni presenti nel nuovo gioco di calcio Electronic Arts.

Iniziamo segnalando la presenza della licenza UEFA Champions League mentre non ci sono contenuti legati alla FIFA, a causa dei dissapori tra la federazione ed il publisher EA. Erling Haaland è il testimonial di EA Sports FC 24, il giocatore svedese succede a Kylian Mbappè come atleta di copertina.



Nota bene: la lista di seguito è in continua evoluzione e la situazione legata ai diritti di alcune squadre potrebbe non essere aggiornata.

LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FÚTBOL

Aldosivi

Argentinos Jrs.

Arsenal

Atlético Tucumán

Banfield

Boca Juniors

Central Córdoba

Colón

Defensa

Estudiantes

Gimnasia

Godoy Cruz

Huracán

Independiente

Lanús

Newell’s

Patronato

Platense

Racing Club

River Plate

Rosario Central

San Lorenzo

Sarmiento

Talleres

Unión

Vélez Sarsfield

A-LEAGUE

Adelaide United

Brisbane Roar

Central Coast

Macarthur FC

Melb. Victory

Melbourne City

Newcastle Jets

Perth Glory

Sydney FC

Well. Phoenix

Western United

WS Wanderers

Ö. BUNDESLIGA

Admira Wacker

Austria Klagenfurt

FK Austria Wien

LASK

RB Salzburg

SCR Altach

SK Rapid Wien

SK Sturm Graz

SV Ried

TSV Hartberg

Wolfsberger AC

WSG Tirol

1A PRO LEAGUE

Cercle Brugge

Club Brugge

K Beerschot VA

KAA Gent

KAS Eupen

KRC Genk

KV Kortrijk

KV Mechelen

KV Oostende

OH Leuven

RFC Seraing

Royal Antwerp FC

RSC Anderlecht

Sint-Truiden

Sp. Charleroi

Standard Liège

Union SG

Zulte Waregem

LIGA DO BRASIL

Athletico-PR

Atlético Mineiro

Atlético-GO

Bahia

Ceará SC

Chapecoense

Cuiabá

Fluminense

Fortaleza

Grêmio

Internacional

Juventude

Santos

CSL

Beijing Guoan

Cangzhou Lions

Changchun Yatai

Chongqing LJ Ath

Dalian Pro

Guangzhou City

Guangzhou FC

Hebei FC

Henan Songshan

Qingdao FC

Shandong Taishan

Shanghai Port

Shanghai Shenhua

Shenzhen FC

Tianjin JMT

Wuhan FC

3F SUPERLIGA

Aalborg BK

Aarhus AGF

Brøndby IF

F.C. København

FC Midtjylland

FC Nordsjælland

Odense BK

Randers FC

Silkeborg IF

SønderjyskE

Vejle Boldklub

Viborg FF

PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brentford

Brighton

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester Utd

Newcastle Utd

Norwich

Southampton

Spurs

Watford

West Ham

Wolves

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

AFC Bournemouth

Barnsley

Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool

Bristol City

Cardiff City

Coventry City

Derby County

Fulham

Huddersfield

Hull City

Luton Town

Middlesbrough

Millwall

Nott’m Forest

Peterborough

Preston

QPR

Reading

Sheffield Utd

Stoke City

Swansea City

West Brom

EFL LEAGUE ONE

Accrington

AFC Wimbledon

Bolton

Burton Albion

Cambridge Utd

Charlton Ath

Cheltenham Town

Crewe Alexandra

Doncaster

Fleetwood Town

Gillingham

Ipswich

Lincoln City

MK Dons

Morecambe

Oxford United

Plymouth Argyle

Portsmouth

Rotherham Utd

Sheffield Wed

Shrewsbury

Sunderland

Wigan Athletic

Wycombe

EFL LEAGUE TWO

Barrow

Bradford City

Bristol Rovers

Carlisle United

Colchester

Crawley Town

Exeter City

Forest Green

Harrogate Town

Hartlepool

Leyton Orient

Mansfield Town

Newport County

Northampton

Oldham Athletic

Port Vale

Rochdale

Salford City

Scunthorpe Utd

Stevenage

Sutton United

Swindon Town

Tranmere Rovers

Walsall

LIGUE 1 UBER EATS

Angers SCO

AS Monaco

AS Saint-Étienne

Bordeaux

Clermont Foot 63

ESTAC Troyes

FC Lorient

FC Metz

FC Nantes

LOSC Lille

Montpellier

OGC Nice

OL

OM

Paris SG

RC Lens

Stade Brestois 29

Stade de Reims

Stade Rennais FC

Strasbourg

LIGUE 2 BKT

AC Ajaccio

AJ Auxerre

Amiens SC

AS Nancy Lorraine

Dijon FCO

En Avant Guingamp

FCSM

Grenoble Foot 38

Havre AC

Niort

Nîmes Olympique

Paris FC

Pau FC

Quevilly Rouen

Rodez AF

SC Bastia

SM Caen

Toulouse FC

USL Dunkerque

Valenciennes FC

BUNDESLIGA

1. FC Köln

1. FSV Mainz 05

Arminia Bielefeld

Borussia Dortmund

FC Augsburg

FC Bayern München

Frankfurt

Fürth

Hertha Berlin

Leverkusen

M’gladbach

RB Leipzig

SC Freiburg

TSG Hoffenheim

Union Berlin

VfB Stuttgart

VfL Bochum

VfL Wolfsburg

BUNDESLIGA 2

1. FC Nürnberg

Düsseldorf

Dynamo Dresden

FC Erzgebirge Aue

FC Ingolstadt 04

FC Schalke 04

FC St. Pauli

Hamburger SV

Hannover 96

Heidenheim

Holstein Kiel

Karlsruher SC

Regensburg

Rostock

SC Paderborn 07

SV Darmstadt 98

SV Sandhausen

SV Werder Bremen

LIGA

1. FC Magdeburg

1860 München

B. Dortmund II

Braunschweig

FSV Zwickau

Hallescher FC

Kaiserslautern

MSV Duisburg

Saarbrücken

SC Freiburg II

SC Verl

SV Meppen

SV Waldhof

SVWW

TSV Havelse

Türkgücü

VfL Osnabrück

Viktoria Berlin

Viktoria Köln

Würzburg

SERIE A TIM

Bergamo Calcio

Bologna

Cagliari

Empoli

Fiorentina

Genoa

Hellas Verona

Inter

Latium

Milan

Napoli

Juventus

Roma FC

Salernitana

Sampdoria

Sassuolo

Spezia

Torino

Udinese

MEIJI YASUDA J1

Avispa Fukuoka

Cerezo Osaka

F.C. Tokyo

Gamba Osaka

H.Consa.Sapporo

Kashima Antlers

Kashiwa Reysol

Kawasaki Frontale

Nagoya Grampus

Oita Trinita

S-Hiroshima

Sagan Tosu

Shimizu S-Pulse

Shonan Bellmare

Tokushima Vortis

Urawa Reds

Vegalta Sendai

Vissel Kobe

Yokohama F･M

Yokohama FC

K LEAGUE 1

Daegu FC

FC Seoul

Gangwon FC

GwangJu FC

Incheon United

Jeju United

Jeonbuk Hyundai

Pohang Steelers

Seongnam FC

Suwon FC

Suwon Samsung

Ulsan Hyundai

LIGA BBVA MX

América

Atlas

Atlético de San Luis

CF Monterrey

Cruz Azul

FC Juárez

Guadalajara

León

Mazatlán FC

Necaxa

Pachuca

Puebla

Pumas

Querétaro

Santos Laguna

Tigres

Tijuana

Toluca

EREDIVISIE

Ajax

AZ

FC Groningen

FC Twente

FC Utrecht

Feyenoord

Fortuna Sittard

Go Ahead Eagles

Heracles Almelo

N.E.C. Nijmegen

PEC Zwolle

PSV

RKC Waalwijk

SC Heerenveen

SC Cambuur

Sparta Rotterdam

Vitesse

Willem II

NORWAY

ELITESERIEN

FK Bodø/Glimt

FK Haugesund

Kristiansund

Lillestrøm SK

Mjøndalen IF

Molde FK

Odds BK

Rosenborg BK

Sandefjord

Sarpsborg 08

SK Brann

Stabæk Fotball

Strømsgodset IF

Tromsø IL

Vålerenga Fotball

Viking FK

PKO EKSTRAKLASA

Bruk-Bet

Cracovia

Górnik Łęczna

Górnik Zabrze

Jagiellonia

Lech Poznań

Lechia Gdańsk

Legia Warszawa

Piast Gliwice

Pogoń Szczecin

Radomiak Radom

Raków

Stal Mielec

Śląsk Wrocław

Warta Poznań

Wisła Kraków

Wisła Płock

Zagłębie Lubin

LIGA PORTUGAL

Arouca

Belenenses SAD

Boavista FC

CD Tondela

Estoril Praia

FC Famalicão

FC Porto

FC Vizela

Gil Vicente

Marítimo

Moreirense FC

Paços Ferreira

Portimonense SC

Santa Clara

SC Braga

SL Benfica

Sporting CP

Vitória SC

SSE AIRTRICITY PREMIER DIVISION

Bohemian FC

Derry City

Drogheda United

Dundalk

Finn Harps

Longford Town

Shamrock Rovers

Sligo Rovers

St. Pats

Waterford FC

LIGA I

Academica

AFC Chindia

CFR Cluj

CS Mioveni

Farul Constanța

FC Argeș

FC Botoşani

FC Dinamo 1948

FC Rapid

FC U Craiova

FC Voluntari

FCSB

Gaz Metan

Sepsi OSK

Univ. Craiova

UTA Arad

MBS PRO LEAGUE

Abha Club

Al Ahli

Al Batin

Al Faisaly

Al Fateh

Al Fayha

Al Hazem

Al Hilal

Al Ittihad

Al Nassr

Al Raed

Al Shabab

Al Taawoun

Al Tai

Damac FC

Ettifaq FC

CINCH PREMIERSHIP

Aberdeen

Celtic

Dundee FC

Dundee United

Hearts

Hibernian

Livingston

Motherwell

Rangers

Ross County

St. Johnstone

St. Mirren

LALIGA SANTANDER

Athletic Club

Atlético de Madrid

CA Osasuna

Cádiz CF

D. Alavés

Elche CF

FC Barcelona

Getafe CF

Granada CF

Levante UD

Rayo Vallecano

RC Celta

RCD Espanyol

RCD Mallorca

Real Betis

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Sevilla FC

Valencia CF

Villarreal CF

LALIGA SMARTBANK

AD Alcorcón

Burgos CF

CD Leganés

CD Lugo

CD Mirandés

CD Tenerife

CF Fuenlabrada

FC Cartagena

Girona FC

Málaga CF

R. Oviedo

R. Sporting

R. Valladolid CF

R. Zaragoza

Real Sociedad B

SD Amorebieta

SD Eibar

SD Huesca

SD Ponferradina

UD Almería

UD Ibiza

UD Las Palmas

AIK

BK Häcken

Degerfors IF

Djurgårdens IF

Halmstads BK

Hammarby IF

IF Elfsborg

IFK Göteborg

IFK Norrköping

IK Sirius

Kalmar FF

Malmö FF

Mjällby AIF

Örebro SK

Östersunds FK

Varbergs BoIS

CREDIT SUISSE SUPER LEAGUE

BSC Young Boys

FC Basel 1893

FC Lugano

FC Luzern

FC Sion

FC St. Gallen

FC Zürich

Grasshopper Club

Lausanne-Sport

Servette FC

TURKEY

SÜPER LİG

Adana Demirspor

Alanyaspor

Altay SK

Antalyaspor

Başakşehir

Beşiktaş

Çaykur Rizespor

Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray

Gaziantep

Giresunspor

Göztepe

Hatayspor

Karagümrük SK

Kasımpaşa

Kayserispor

Konyaspor

Sivasspor

Trabzonspor

Yeni Malatyaspor

MLS

Atlanta United

Austin FC

CF Montréal

Chicago Fire FC

Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew

D.C. United

FC Cincinnati

FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo

Inter Miami CF

LA Galaxy

LAFC

Minnesota United

Nashville SC

New England

New York City FC

Orlando City

Philadelphia

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

Red Bulls

SJ Earthquakes

Sounders FC

Sporting KC

Toronto FC

Whitecaps FC

CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES

Always Ready

América de Cali

Argentinos Jrs.

Atl. Nacional

Atlético Mineiro

Barcelona SC

Boca Juniors

Cerro Porteño

Defensa

Dep. La Guaira

Dep. Táchira

Flamengo

Fluminense

Independiente DV

Internacional

Junior

LDU Quito

Nacional

Olimpia

Palmeiras

Racing Club

Rentistas

River Plate

Santa Fe

Santos

São Paulo

Sporting Cristal

The Strongest

Uni. Católica

Unión La Calera

Universitario

Vélez Sarsfield

CONMEBOL SUDAMERICANA

Antofagasta

Aragua FC

Arsenal

Athletico-PR

Atl. Palmaflor

Atlético-GO

Aucas

Bahia

Bolívar

C.A. Mannucci

Ceará SC

Cerro Largo

Club Nacional

Cobresal

Corinthians

CS Emelec

Deportes Tolima

Deportivo Cali

Deportivo Pasto

FBC Melgar

Fénix

Grêmio

Guabirá

Guaireña

Guayaquil City

Huachipato FC

Independiente

La Equidad

Lanús

Libertad

Macará

Montevideo City Torque

Metropolitanos

Mineros

Nacional Potosí

Newell’s

Palestino

Peñarol

Puerto Cabello

RB Bragantino

River Plate

Rosario Central

San Lorenzo

Sport Huancayo

Talleres

UTC

Wilstermann

RESTO DEL MONDO

AC Monza

AEK Athens

Al Ain FC

Apoel FC

Benevento

Crotone

CSKA Moscow

Dinamo Zagreb

Dynamo Kyiv

Ferencvárosi TC

Hajduk Split

HJK Helsinki

Kaizer Chiefs

Lecce

Lokomotiv Moscow

Olympiacos CFP

Orlando Pirates

Panathinaikos

Parma

PAOK

Shakhtar Donetsk

Slavia Praha

Sparta Praha

Spartak Moscow

Viktoria Plzeň

Soccer Aid

adidas All-Star

MLS All Stars

EA Sports FC 24 esce il 29 settembre 2023 su PC, PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch. I preordini di EA Sports FC 24 sono già aperti anche su Amazon, con bonus preorder disponibili anche per l'Italia.