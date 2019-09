Early Access di Gears 5 imminente: ecco quando sarà possibile accedere

Gears 5 Early Access begins on Sept 5th at 9pm in your local time for Microsoft Store purchases and physical copies (Xbox / PC). For Steam players, Early Access begins globally on Sept 5th at 6pm PDT. https://t.co/dFHotMtEDo

#Gears5 Early Access has started to roll out around the world, beginning with New Zealand!



Ultimate Edition and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Early Access begins today, Sept 5th, at 9pm in your local time.



(US/CA nationwide unlock at 9pm ET). pic.twitter.com/18ozsNo1Er