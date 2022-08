eFootball 2022 diventerà presto eFootball 2023: tutti i dettagli sull'Update gratuito

In preparation for the new season, we will be updating eFootball™ 2022 to eFootball™ 2023 in late August. More information will be available soon, so please stay tuned!

As a part of the update to eFootball™ 2023, your in-game assets and other data will be carried over.



Please kindly refer to the in-game announcement for information regarding the carryover process of in-game assets (eFootball™ Coins, GPs etc.) and other data.