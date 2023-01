Elden Ring giocato...col pensiero! La nuova impresa di una streamer

She is playing Elden Ring... with her brain. Twitch streamer @perrikaryal has hooked up an EEG to her brain, where different brain activity is key bound to different abilities in game I am frikin mindblown pic.twitter.com/lzquC2DdV4

The future would be to attach different brain activity to multiple different in-game abilities, but it's very difficult for the program to differ such activity, Perri tells me it takes hours of training and refining for each action. pic.twitter.com/KZHdiFvNuJ