Elden Ring è GOTY ai Game Developers Choice Awards
Davide Leoni
Elden Ring di FromSoftware si porta a casa un nuovo riconoscimento come miglior gioco dell'anno, aggiudicandosi il premio Game of the Year ai Game Developers Choice Awards tenuti durante la GDC 2023.
Elden Ring è stato premiato come miglior videogioco del 2022, tra gli altri premi citiamo anche Stray premiato come miglior debutto, God of War Ragnarok trionfatore nella categoria miglior audio e Pentiment vincitore nella sezione Best Narrative.
Vincitori Game Developers Choice Awards 2023
- Best Debut - Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
- Best Visual Art - Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Best Audio - God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Best Narrative - Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Social Impact Award - Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)
- Innovation Award - IMMORTALITY (Half Mermaid Productions)
- Best Technology - God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Best Design - Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Audience Award - God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Game of the Year - Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Pioneer Award - Mabel Addis
- Lifetime Achievement Award - John Romero
Elden Ring si aggiudica anche il premio Best Visual Art mentre God of War Ragnarok trionfa anche nelle categorie Best Technology e Audience Awards. John Romero si aggiudica invece il prestigioso Lifetime Achievement Award alla carriera.
Elden Ring
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- PS4
- Xbox One X
- PS4 Pro
- Xbox One
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 25/02/2022
- PS4 : 25/02/2022
- Xbox One X : 25/02/2022
- PS4 Pro : 25/02/2022
- Xbox One : 25/02/2022
- PS5 : 25/02/2022
- Xbox Series X : 25/02/2022
- Genere: Action RPG
- Sviluppatore: From Software
- Publisher: Bandai Namco
