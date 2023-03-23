Elden Ring è GOTY ai Game Developers Choice Awards

Elden Ring di FromSoftware si porta a casa un nuovo riconoscimento come miglior gioco dell'anno, aggiudicandosi il premio Game of the Year ai Game Developers Choice Awards tenuti durante la GDC 2023.

Elden Ring è stato premiato come miglior videogioco del 2022, tra gli altri premi citiamo anche Stray premiato come miglior debutto, God of War Ragnarok trionfatore nella categoria miglior audio e Pentiment vincitore nella sezione Best Narrative.

Vincitori Game Developers Choice Awards 2023

Best Debut - Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive) Best Visual Art - Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)

- Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment) Best Audio - God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment) Best Narrative - Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

- Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios) Social Impact Award - Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)

- Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller) Innovation Award - IMMORTALITY (Half Mermaid Productions)

- IMMORTALITY (Half Mermaid Productions) Best Technology - God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment) Best Design - Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)

- Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment) Audience Award - God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

- God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment) Game of the Year - Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)

- Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment) Pioneer Award - Mabel Addis

- Mabel Addis Lifetime Achievement Award - John Romero

Elden Ring si aggiudica anche il premio Best Visual Art mentre God of War Ragnarok trionfa anche nelle categorie Best Technology e Audience Awards. John Romero si aggiudica invece il prestigioso Lifetime Achievement Award alla carriera.