Elden Ring è GOTY ai Game Developers Choice Awards

Elden Ring di FromSoftware si porta a casa un nuovo riconoscimento come miglior gioco dell'anno, aggiudicandosi il premio Game of the Year ai Game Developers Choice Awards tenuti durante la GDC 2023.

Elden Ring è stato premiato come miglior videogioco del 2022, tra gli altri premi citiamo anche Stray premiato come miglior debutto, God of War Ragnarok trionfatore nella categoria miglior audio e Pentiment vincitore nella sezione Best Narrative.

Vincitori Game Developers Choice Awards 2023

  • Best Debut - Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Best Visual Art - Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Best Audio - God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Best Narrative - Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Social Impact Award - Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)
  • Innovation Award - IMMORTALITY (Half Mermaid Productions)
  • Best Technology - God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Best Design - Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Audience Award - God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Game of the Year - Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Pioneer Award - Mabel Addis
  • Lifetime Achievement Award - John Romero

Elden Ring si aggiudica anche il premio Best Visual Art mentre God of War Ragnarok trionfa anche nelle categorie Best Technology e Audience Awards. John Romero si aggiudica invece il prestigioso Lifetime Achievement Award alla carriera.

