Elden Ring e GOW Ragnarok fanno incetta di Nomination ai New York Game Awards

La battaglia a suon di GOTY tra Elden Ring e GOW Ragnarok prosegue a New York con l'edizione 2023 dei NY Game Awards: i capolavori di FromSoftware e Sony Santa Monica guidano l'elenco dei videogiochi in Nomination per la conquista dei premi più prestigiosi dell'evento.

La dodicesima edizione dei New York Game Awards sarà presentata dal presidente del comitato NY Critics Circle, Harlod Goldberg, e da Reggie Fils-Aimé, il celebre ex presidente di Nintendo of America.

Nel corso della cerimonia verrà consegnato a Phil Spencer l'Andrew Yoon Legend Award, un premio alla carriera che si aggiunge alle altre onorificenze ottenute negli anni dal dirigente Microsoft riconosciuto unanimemente come il "salvatore" di Xbox dopo la difficile fase di transizione da Xbox 360 a Xbox One. Eccovi allora l'elenco completo dei videogiochi in Nomination nelle diverse categorie di premi che verranno assegnati dal comitato che organizza annualmente i NY Game Awards:

Big Apple Award - Best Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Immortality

Pentiment

Vampire Survivors

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Off Broadway Award - Best Indie Game

Immortality

Neon White

Return to Monkey Island

Trombone Champ

Vampire Survivors

Wordle

Wylde Flowers

Herman Melville Award - Best Writing in a Game

As Dusk Falls

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Immortality

Norco

Return to Monkey Island

Roadwarden

Statue of Liberty Award - Best World

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Pentiment

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Tin Pan Alley Award - Best Music in a Game

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Trombone Champ

Great White Way Award - Best Acting in a Game

Alex Jarrett as Zoe Walker in As Dusk Falls

Ashly Burch as Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök

Grace Zabriskie as Eliza Vorez in The Quarry

Justice Smith as Ryan Erzahler in The Quarry

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Coney Island Dreamland Award - Best AR/VR Game

BONELAB

Lost Recipes

Moss: Book II

RUINSMAGUS

The Last Clockwinder

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award - Best Kids Game

Harmony’s Odyssey

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Moss: Book II

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Splatoon 3

Tunic

A-Train Award - Best Mobile Game

Desta: The Memories Between

Marvel Snap

Poinpy

Railbound

Wylde Flowers

Freedom Tower Award - Best Remake

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Live A Live

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Joltin’ Joe Award - Best Esports Player of the Year

Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique (FATE Esports/Red Bull Esports) - Tekken 7

Bryan "pANcada" Luna (Sentinels, formerly with LOUD) - Valorant

Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu (DWG KIA) - League of Legends

Masaya "aMSa" Chikamoto (VGBootCamp/Red Bull Esports) - Super Smash Bros. Melee

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere) - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Yoo "smurf" Myeong-hwan (Boston Uprising) - Overwatch

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award - Best Hidden Gem

A Memoir Blue

Norco

Patrick’s Parabox

Perfect Tides

SIGNALIS

Strange Horticulture

The Case of the Golden Idol

Wayward Strand

NYC GWB Award - Best DLC

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Tombs of the Fallen Pt. 2

Bugsnax: The Isle of BIGsnax

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Top Gun Maverick DLC

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

La cerimonia di premiazione della dodicesima edizione dei New York Game Awards si terrà il 17 gennaio nella cornice dell'SVA Theatre di Manhattan. A chi ci segue, ricordiamo che il vincitore dei NY Game Awards 2022 è stato Psychonauts 2, mentre Hades è stato celebrato nel 2021 con il GOTY.