Elden Ring e GOW Ragnarok fanno incetta di Nomination ai New York Game Awards

La battaglia a suon di GOTY tra Elden Ring e GOW Ragnarok prosegue a New York con l'edizione 2023 dei NY Game Awards: i capolavori di FromSoftware e Sony Santa Monica guidano l'elenco dei videogiochi in Nomination per la conquista dei premi più prestigiosi dell'evento.

La dodicesima edizione dei New York Game Awards sarà presentata dal presidente del comitato NY Critics Circle, Harlod Goldberg, e da Reggie Fils-Aimé, il celebre ex presidente di Nintendo of America.

Nel corso della cerimonia verrà consegnato a Phil Spencer l'Andrew Yoon Legend Award, un premio alla carriera che si aggiunge alle altre onorificenze ottenute negli anni dal dirigente Microsoft riconosciuto unanimemente come il "salvatore" di Xbox dopo la difficile fase di transizione da Xbox 360 a Xbox One. Eccovi allora l'elenco completo dei videogiochi in Nomination nelle diverse categorie di premi che verranno assegnati dal comitato che organizza annualmente i NY Game Awards:

Big Apple Award - Best Game of the Year

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Immortality
  • Pentiment
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Off Broadway Award - Best Indie Game

  • Immortality
  • Neon White
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • Trombone Champ
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Wordle
  • Wylde Flowers

Herman Melville Award - Best Writing in a Game

  • As Dusk Falls
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Immortality
  • Norco
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • Roadwarden

Statue of Liberty Award - Best World

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Pentiment
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Tin Pan Alley Award - Best Music in a Game

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Trombone Champ

Great White Way Award - Best Acting in a Game

  • Alex Jarrett as Zoe Walker in As Dusk Falls
  • Ashly Burch as Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West
  • Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
  • Grace Zabriskie as Eliza Vorez in The Quarry
  • Justice Smith as Ryan Erzahler in The Quarry
  • Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Coney Island Dreamland Award - Best AR/VR Game

  • BONELAB
  • Lost Recipes
  • Moss: Book II
  • RUINSMAGUS
  • The Last Clockwinder

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award - Best Kids Game

  • Harmony’s Odyssey
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Moss: Book II
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  • Splatoon 3
  • Tunic

A-Train Award - Best Mobile Game

  • Desta: The Memories Between
  • Marvel Snap
  • Poinpy
  • Railbound
  • Wylde Flowers

Freedom Tower Award - Best Remake

  • Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
  • Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion
  • Life is Strange Remastered Collection
  • Live A Live
  • The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Joltin’ Joe Award - Best Esports Player of the Year

  • Arslan "Arslan Ash" Siddique (FATE Esports/Red Bull Esports) - Tekken 7
  • Bryan "pANcada" Luna (Sentinels, formerly with LOUD) - Valorant
  • Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu (DWG KIA) - League of Legends
  • Masaya "aMSa" Chikamoto (VGBootCamp/Red Bull Esports) - Super Smash Bros. Melee
  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere) - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Yoo "smurf" Myeong-hwan (Boston Uprising) - Overwatch

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award - Best Hidden Gem

  • A Memoir Blue
  • Norco
  • Patrick’s Parabox
  • Perfect Tides
  • SIGNALIS
  • Strange Horticulture
  • The Case of the Golden Idol
  • Wayward Strand

NYC GWB Award - Best DLC

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Tombs of the Fallen Pt. 2
  • Bugsnax: The Isle of BIGsnax
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator: Top Gun Maverick DLC
  • Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

La cerimonia di premiazione della dodicesima edizione dei New York Game Awards si terrà il 17 gennaio nella cornice dell'SVA Theatre di Manhattan. A chi ci segue, ricordiamo che il vincitore dei NY Game Awards 2022 è stato Psychonauts 2, mentre Hades è stato celebrato nel 2021 con il GOTY.

