Elden Ring: Miyazaki ha svelato i motivi del rinvio

More EDGE pages where Miyazaki talks about Elden Ring:



-ER is not linked with LotR/Tolkien's work; The One Ring is physical, ER is an abstract concept

-Delay was b/c more debug/QA time was needed

-Godfrey is a significant character in the story & history



(h/t u/Flappybunnygurl) pic.twitter.com/4kmA660eCu