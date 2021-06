Elden Ring, un mondo pericoloso: cieli, sotterranei e nemici nelle immagini ufficiali

Like the Erdtree itself, a Tarnished's path reaches up to the branches of the heavens and twists down into the roots of the earth. ​ ​ #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/32aJcIMk22

The Lands Between basked in the pure light of the Greater Will before the Shattering.



Slivers of its blessing yet remain in hidden pockets where lost graces wait to be found. #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/3FvGY9Ornf