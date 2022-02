Elden Ring fa raggiungere a FromSoftware un nuovo record di spettatori su Twitch

700,000+ Concurrent Viewers Right now for Elden Ring already on Twitch. This is already by far a new record for From Software



For Comparison, All-Time Twitch Peak

• Elden Ring - 700,000+

• Sekiro - 279,037

• Dark Souls 3 - 275,893



Get ready, there's a MONSTER incoming pic.twitter.com/JFABSo4PZT