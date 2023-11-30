Elden Ring ha ricevuto update sospetti su SteamDB: presto novità su Shadow of the Erdtree?

Dal suo annuncio avvenuto ai The Game Awards 2022, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree ha fatto sostanzialmente perdere le proprie tracce, con FromSoftware che ha diffuso ben poche informazioni concrete sull'attesissimo DLC di Elden Ring. Ma qualcosa sembra si stia muovendo.

Come fatto notare sui social tramite prove fotografiche, la pagina SteamDB di Elden Ring ha ricevuto nuovi aggiornamenti nell'ultimo paio di settimane che sembrano lasciar intendere l'arrivo di ulteriori contenuti per l'acclamato Action/RPG e, magari, importanti novità riguardo lo status del DLC. Chiaramente per ora si tratta di semplici ipotesi, tuttavia con i The Game Awards 2023 che si stanno avvicinando a grandi passi non è da escludere che FromSoftware possa essere all'evento presentato da Geoff Keighley per mostrare in azione Shadow of the Erdtree, assieme magari a qualche nuovo contenuto per il gioco.

Nonostante le poche certezze al momento, l'espansione di Elden Ring ha già creato grandi aspettative tra i fan. Secondo le ultime voci di corridoio Shadow of the Erdtree sarà grande la metà di Elden Ring, prospettandosi dunque un DLC di enormi proporzioni. Ma per avere certezze in merito c'è bisogno che FromSoftware parli in maniera ufficiale, così da alzare un poco alla volta il velo sul suo prossimo progetto.

In precedenza ci sono stati anche dubbi rumor sull'uscita di Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, secondo i quali l'espansione dovrebbe arrivare a febbraio. Fin troppo presto oppure lo studio nipponico ha qualche bella sorpresa in serbo per i fan?