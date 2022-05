Electronic Arts: 2022 anno fiscale da record, 71% degli incassi dai live service

Electronic Arts FY22 Q4 Earnings



Q4 Revenue $1.83b +35.9% YoY

Q4 Net Income $225m +196% YoY



FY22 Revenue $6.99b +24.4% YoY

FY22 Net Income $789m -5.7% YoY



- Live services up 17% YoY. 71% of revenue.

- EA Player Network up 16% YoY to 580m unique active accounts