Electronic Arts: incassi per un Q2 da record grazie a FIFA 22 e Apex Legends

Electronic Arts FY 2022 Q2:



"Strongest second quarter ever."

Raised annual guidance.



Net bookings of $1.85B in Q2. $1.15B are Live Service.



100M players for EA Sports games in the last six months. FIFA 22 players up 16% YoY.



Battlefield 2042 Beta had 7.7M players. pic.twitter.com/6QfV6Y8Iog