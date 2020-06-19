Ellie di The Last of Us 2 prende vita in uno splendido cosplay

Prendendo spunto dalla storia e dalle atmosfere di The Last of Us Parte 2, la modella russa Molzenna ha tratto ispirazione dal personaggio di Ellie e dal setting post-apocalittico per reinterpretare la protagonista del kolossal PS4 in uno splendido cosplay.

Con la suggestiva cornice di un caseggiato abbandonato e immerso nel verde di una foresta, la cosplayer ha voluto omaggiare il talento creativo di Naughty Dog interpretando Ellie con un'intensità espressiva e un trasporto semplicemente encomiabili.

L'estrema somiglianza tra la ragazza moscovita e la protagonista di TLOU 2 viene ulteriormente enfatizzata dall'utilizzo di capi di abbigliamento che ricalcano alla perfezione il vestiario di Ellie, ivi compresi gli equipaggiamenti più rappresentativi come lo zaino per il crafting degli oggetti, l'arco e il fucile.

In calce alla notizia trovate tutte le immagini (con tanto di video) realizzate da Molzenna e condivise sul suo profilo Instagram: cosa ne pensate del suo cosplay? Nell'attesa di leggere i vostri commenti e giudizi, vi rimandiamo alla nostra recensione di The Last of Us 2 e ad una guida per l'utilizzo dei nemici come scudo, una tecnica che si rivela essere particolarmente utile specie nelle fasi iniziali dell'avventura approdata quest'oggi, venerdì 19 giugno, in esclusiva su PlayStation 4 e PS4 PRO.