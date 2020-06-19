Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Ellie di The Last of Us 2 prende vita in uno splendido cosplay

Prendendo spunto dalla storia e dalle atmosfere di The Last of Us Parte 2, la modella russa Molzenna ha tratto ispirazione dal personaggio di Ellie e dal setting post-apocalittico per reinterpretare la protagonista del kolossal PS4 in uno splendido cosplay.

Con la suggestiva cornice di un caseggiato abbandonato e immerso nel verde di una foresta, la cosplayer ha voluto omaggiare il talento creativo di Naughty Dog interpretando Ellie con un'intensità espressiva e un trasporto semplicemente encomiabili.

L'estrema somiglianza tra la ragazza moscovita e la protagonista di TLOU 2 viene ulteriormente enfatizzata dall'utilizzo di capi di abbigliamento che ricalcano alla perfezione il vestiario di Ellie, ivi compresi gli equipaggiamenti più rappresentativi come lo zaino per il crafting degli oggetti, l'arco e il fucile.

In calce alla notizia trovate tutte le immagini (con tanto di video) realizzate da Molzenna e condivise sul suo profilo Instagram: cosa ne pensate del suo cosplay? Nell'attesa di leggere i vostri commenti e giudizi, vi rimandiamo alla nostra recensione di The Last of Us 2 e ad una guida per l'utilizzo dei nemici come scudo, una tecnica che si rivela essere particolarmente utile specie nelle fasi iniziali dell'avventura approdata quest'oggi, venerdì 19 giugno, in esclusiva su PlayStation 4 e PS4 PRO.

Every. Last. One of them. ⁣ ⁣ 🌿THE LAST OF US PART II⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿Ellie by (me) @molzenna⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿Photo by @kmitenkova⁣⁣ 🌿MUA @fuwamua⁣⁣ 🌿Helper @orclwe⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ HEY, WE’RE ALREADY PLAYING TLOU2, check out my stories!!! Not that long into the game, but the setting and the atmosphere are just brilliant, gives me so much feelings! 💔⁣ ⁣ ЛАСТ ОФ АС ЗАПУСТИЛОСЬ, мы уже играем (Декс играет, я курю кальянчик и смотрю), очень атмосферно, прямо истосковалась по такому 💔⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #cosplayofinstagram #thelastofus #thelastofuscosplay #thelastofus2 #videogamecosplay #elliecosplay #tloucosplay #lastofus2 #gamecosplay #playstation #thelastofus2cosplay #cosplayideas #cosplayphoto #cosplay

We're not murderers. We just survive. ⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿THE LAST OF US PART II⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿Ellie by (me) @molzenna⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿Photo by @kmitenkova⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿MUA @fuwamua⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿Helper @orclwe⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣Counting days till the release... not sure I’m ready though 😅⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Прямо сейчас Декс пытается успеть пройти FF7 до пятницы и релиза TLOU2, ПОЖЕЛАЕМ ЕМУ УДАЧИ✨⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #cosplayofinstagram #thelastofus #thelastofuscosplay #thelastofus2 #videogamecosplay #elliecosplay #tloucosplay #lastofus2 #gamecosplay #playstation #thelastofus2cosplay #cosplayideas #cosplayphoto #cosplay

Only 1 week to launch...⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿THE LAST OF US PART II⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿Ellie by (me) @molzenna⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿Photo by beloved @photomalysheva⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿Helper @fosyash⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Excited AF, not gonna lie 😅 Also all the reviews so far are very promising, not sure, that I’m really to some over the top violence, but we don’t have a choice 😅⁣ ⁣ Also want to showcase some of the details of my costume 💗 Pins, machete and bracelet were 3D printed by amazing cosplay artists @feyische and @enishi_r, I can’t recommend them enough!!!⁣ ⁣ НЕДЕЛЯ ДО РЕЛИЗА.⁣ ⁣ От ревью не прокидает ощущение, что в этот раз разрабы с жесткостью сильно переборщили, но, пока не увидим, не знаем, ⁣ ⁣ Алсо, КОСПЛЕЙ ДЕТАЛЬКИ ✨ Значки, браслет и мачете 3D отпечатали и обработали @feyische и @enishi_r, довольна несказанно, очень рекомендую мастеров!!!⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #cosplayofinstagram #thelastofus #thelastofuscosplay #thelastofus2 #videogamecosplay #elliecosplay #tloucosplay #lastofus2 #gamecosplay #playstation #thelastofus2cosplay #cosplayideas #cosplayphoto #cosplay

I wish things were different. ⁣⁣⁣But they ain’t. ⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿THE LAST OF US PART II⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿Ellie by (me) @molzenna⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿Photo by @kmitenkova⁣ 🌿MUA @fuwamua⁣ 🌿Helper @orclwe⁣ 🌿Special thanks to @gunsbearspub for the shotgun⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ OMGGGGG I’M SCREAMING I JUST NEEDED TO SHARE THIS PHOTO WITH YOU GUYS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, what do you think?! MUCH MORE TO COME!!! ⁣ ⁣ Не буду скрывать, я немножечко кричу от восторга 😭💗 Было просто НЕОБХОДИМО вбросить это фото как можно скорее!!! ⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #cosplayofinstagram #thelastofus #thelastofuscosplay #thelastofus2 #videogamecosplay #elliecosplay #tloucosplay #lastofus2 #gamecosplay #playstation #thelastofus2cosplay #cosplayideas #cosplayphoto #cosplay

That one day in March when we found an abandoned village in the mountains and decided to shoot The Last of Us there :)⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿THE LAST OF US PART II⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿Ellie by (me) @molzenna⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿Photographer @photomalysheva⁣⁣⁣⁣ 🌿Video by @fosyash⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ I really hope the game will be great :)⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ Видяшка про то, как мы в марте нашли в горах заброшенную деревню и пошли туда снимать The Last of Us 🔥⁣ Капец там живописно, конечно.⁣ ⁣ #thelastofuspart2 #thelastofus #thelastofuscosplay #thelastofus2 #videogamecosplay #elliecosplay #tloucosplay #lastofus2 #gamecosplay #playstation #thelastofus2cosplay #cosplayideas #cosplayvideo #cosplay #cosplaybackstage #cosplaysidebyside

