Epic Games Store: mega ondata di sconti e giochi gratis in arrivo, secondo gli ultimi leak

🔥VAULTS ARE COMING BACK 🔥

Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2023 is on the way !



✅Free Games

❌25% discount coupon > 14.99$ again 😥

🔹Usual discounts in the store

⌛️May 18th - June 15th, 2023



Note: Please don't spam by asking what games will have a giveaway, I just don't know ATM pic.twitter.com/tNxRQidkVc