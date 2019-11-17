Esports Awards 2019: incetta di premi per Bugha, ecco tutti i vincitori

I vincitori degli Esport Awards sono stati annunciati questa notte, nel corso di una grande festa all'Esports Stadium di Arlington, Texas. La cerimonia, come sapete, è l'unico evento ufficiale che premia l'eccellenza nell'esport delle principali personalità del settore.

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, vincitore della Coppa del Mondo di Fortnite, ha vinto alla grande dopo essere stato premiato sia come Esports PC Player of the Year che Esports PC Rookie of the Year. Il sedicenne, lo ricorderete, è diventato uno dei più famosi giocatori di Fortnite proprio grazie a una prestazione maiuscola che l'ha portato a intascarsi una delle vincite più alte nella storia.

Il burbero Dr Disrespect, invece, ha portato a casa l'ambito premio di Streamer of the Year. Personaggio iconico e controverso di Twitch, vanta oltre 3,8 milioni di follower sulla piattaforma di streaming targata Amazon.

League of Legends ha raccolto il premio come Esports Game of the Year ed Esports Live Event of the Year.

Riot Games, invece, ha ricevuto anche il premio come Esports Publisher of the Year. L'Esports Personality of the Year è stato assegnato a Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, ex giocatore professionista di Call of Duty e ora co-proprietario dell'organizzazione esport 100 Thieves.

Ecco tutti gli altri vincitori:

COMMUNITY AWARDS

Content Creator of the Year in association with the Esports Stadium Arlington - Craig "Mini Lad" Thompson;

Esports Cosplay of the Year - LittleJem;

Esports Personality of the Year in association with Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau - Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag;

Streamer of the Year in association with Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau - Dr Disrespect;

Esports Breakthrough Game of the Year - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

INDUSTRY AWARDS

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year in association with Blinkfire Analytics - HyperX Esports;

Coverage Website of the Year in association with Sizzle Creative - Dexerto;

Esports Game of the Year - League of Legends;

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year - Intel;

Esports Journalist of the Year - Richard Lewis;

Esports Publisher of the Year in association with Populous - Riot Games.

PRO AWARDS

Esports Caster of the Year - Henry "HenryG" Greer;

Esports Coach of the Year in association with Maika’i Copenhagen - Danny Zonic Sorensen;

Esports Console Player of the Year in association with Scuf Gaming - Dominique "Sonicfox" Mclean;

Esports Console Rookie of the Year in association with Scuf Gaming - Chris "Simp" Lehr;

Esports Host of the Year - Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez;

Esports Organisation of the Year - Team Liquid;

Esports PC Player of the Year - Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf;

Esports PC Rookie of the Year - Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf;

Esports Team of the Year in association with Secretlab Chairs - G2 League of Legends;

Esports Live Event of the Year in association with The KOYO Store - League of Legends World Championship 2019.

Il 2019, insomma, pare esser stato un anno di grande esport. Se le premesse sono queste, chissà cosa ci aspetterà nel 2020!