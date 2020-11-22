Esports Awards 2020: Riot Games, Team Secret e Ocelote vincono gli Oscar dell'esport

Gli Esports Awards di quest'anno si sono svolti interamente online. Sempre in diretta streaming dal Texas sono stati assegnati i premi più ambiti del settore, celebrando i personaggi e le iniziative più importanti dell'anno competitivo, che ormai si sta avviando verso la conclusione.

La quinta cerimonia degli Esports Awards è stata indubbiamente l'evento più ambizioso (e anche più seguito) fino ad oggi, tanto più se consideriamo le grandi difficoltà causate dalla situazione sanitaria globale.

Tra i grandi vincitori della serata segnaliamo Riot Games che ha fatto incetta di premi: Esports Publisher of the Year in associazione con LiveCGI ed Esports Game of the Year in associazione con The Koyo Store per League of Legends (potete leggere il nostro approfondimento sulle curiosità legate ai Worlds di quest'anno, per capire quanto League of Legends sia uno dei titoli competitivi più importanti del panorama).

I premi non si sono fermati qui con Esports Content Team of the Year che è andato al LEC di League of Legends e l'apertura della stagione di LoL è stata nominata Esports Creative Piece of the Year.

Riguardo alle organizzazioni, invece, il Team Secret ha portato a casa tre premi, tra cui Esports PC Player of the Year per Michał "Nisha" Jankowski, Esports Coach of the Year per Lee "Heen" Seung Gon e l'ambita Squadra dell'anno per il suo roster Dota 2.

Nelle categorie dei giocatori, Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro ha portato a casa Esports Console Rookie of the Year in collaborazione con SCUF e Esports Console Player of the Year dopo un anno rivoluzionario che lo ha visto portare a casa il Call of Duty Championship.

Ryu "Keria" Min-seok ha raccolto l'Esports PC Rookie of the Year In Association with Matrix Keyboards performance eccezionale al campionato mondiale di League of Legends e Made Bagas "Zuxxy" Pramudita ha portato a casa Esports Mobile Player dell'anno.

Ecco l'elenco completo dei vincitori degli Esports Awards:

Esports Mobile Game of the Year: Freefire

Esports Publisher of the Year - Riot Games

Esports Game of the Year - League of Legends

Esports Supporting Agency of the Year - CSA

Esports Coverage Website of the Year - Esports Observer

Esports Play of the Year - İsmailcan "XANTARES" Dörtkardeş (BIG)

Esports Creative/Creative Team of the Year - Paper Crowns

Esports Journalist of the Year - Emily Rand

Esports Content Team of the Year - League of Legends European Championship

Esports Content Creator of the Year - UpUpDownDown

Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play) - Clayton "CaptainFlowers" Raines

Esports Caster of the Year (Colour) - Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley

Esports Host of the Year - Eefje “Sjokz” Deporteere

Esports PC Rookie of the Year - Ryu "Keria" Min-seok (T1)

Esports Console Rookie of the Year - Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)

Esports Mobile Player of the Year - Made Bagas "Zuxxy" Pramudita (Bigetron RA)

Esports Console Player of the Year - Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)

Esports PC Player of the Year - Michał "Nisha" Jankowski (Team Secret)

Esports Team of the Year - Team Secret (Dota 2)

Esports Personality of the Year - Carlos "ocelote" Rodríguez Santiago

Streamer of the Year - Ibai Esports

Organisation of the Year - G2 Esports

Esports Cosplay of the Year - Glory Lamothe

Esports Creative Piece of the Year - LOL season opening.

“È stato un anno fondamentale, non solo per gli Esports Awards, ma per l'industria degli esport. Abbiamo dovuto affrontare molte sfide e ostacoli, nonché opportunità per mostrare quanto sia resiliente e talentuoso il nostro settore. Mentre concludiamo il nostro quinto anno con più voti, più spettatori e più partner mainstream che mai, sono lieto di essere stato in grado di mettere insieme un ambizioso evento virtuale per celebrare coloro che hanno davvero fatto la differenza e hanno continuato a spingere il nostro settore." ha dichiarato Michael Ashford, amministratore delegato degli Esports Awards.

Potete vedere l'intera cerimonia sul canale Twitch ufficiale.