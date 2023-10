Ex membro Platinum Games: 'In Giappone si lavora in situazioni estremamente precarie'

I got off a plane instantly making double what I made in Japan. I went from working 60+ hour weeks for 5 years on Scalebound (and sometimes more like 80-90) to working 40s. And I’ve never had to replace a lead in the US because they were hospitalized with stress related illness.

I talk about going back all the time... I’m sure I will one day. And I know my exact conditions - a Western company on an ex-pat package, or I run the studio. Unless there is major cultural change, I would never work at a Japanese company in Japan again. Too much life to live.