Ex produttore Blizzard accusa Sony di censura ed eccesso di moralismo

There is a new wave of puritanism hitting games. Sony USA is dictating what Sony Japan's standards are for censorship. The US has a long history of moral panics (prohibition, anyone?). We're caught in another one. It will swing back once again, but its ridiculous now. — Mark Kern (@Grummz) 25 gennaio 2019

I do find it disturbing that the US is imposing their current moral panic on other countries and cultures and foreign game developers. The US being world police on morality is what I call "cultural oppression." Might as well go out and colonize again. — Mark Kern (@Grummz) 25 gennaio 2019

From a business perspective, there is danger in giving in to the panic. Like all panics, its a form of mass hysteria. It's not real, and in fact buyers don't care, only the pundits and social media "reeee" crowd. My advice to game companies: don't cave. You will lose customers. — Mark Kern (@Grummz) 25 gennaio 2019

The ones actually buying your games don't care for censorship. Also, there is no "untapped mass market" out there that will magically buy more games if you somehow go "woke" enough. Ask Star Wars or Marvel comics. It doesn't work. — Mark Kern (@Grummz) 25 gennaio 2019