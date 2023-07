Exoprimal: cross-play disponibile al lancio ma con una grossa mancanza

On day 1, Exoprimal will support cross-platform matchmaking, but party creation will be specific to each platform ecosystem, as seen below in no particular order: Group 1: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows Group 2: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Group 3: Steam

As always, we greatly appreciate your thoughts and feedback. Thank you for taking the time to share them with us.

See you in the wargames!