Exoprimal Showcase annunciato, tra mech e dinosauri: ecco data e orario dell'evento Capcom

Valued Exofighters,

The Exoprimal Showcase will deploy new info about the war games, including a few surprises eager recruits won't want to miss ahead of the game's launch on July 14th!

📅 July 10th

⏰ 4:30 PM PDT

🔴 https://t.co/bY971ARnYU pic.twitter.com/cgLcxMj8zI