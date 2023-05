F1 23 scalda i motori: c'è la data d'uscita, assieme al ritorno di Braking Point!

F1 23 | Official Reveal Trailer



A new chapter in the thrilling "Braking Point" story mode, new circuits, fresh rewards to earn in F1 World, updated 2023 cars with the official F1 driver lineup, and more!



Coming to Xbox O|X|S,PS4/5 and PC on June 16thhttps://t.co/5XjvFArjwD pic.twitter.com/wJnX9pIMgp