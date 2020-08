Fall Guys, la community contro il Team Giallo: MediaTonic lancia una sfida

Yooooo Alex just said he would delete the yellow team if we can get 1 million retweets 1 RT = 1 Millioneth of a delete pic.twitter.com/3D9YqdPi3R

It was a joke... but... if the tweet gets to 1 million retweets - I feel like we kind of have to do it?



1 million retweets would make it the 19th most retweeted tweet in the entire history of Twitter



You can't really argue with that can you?https://t.co/c9eBCAg3sX