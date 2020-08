Fall Guys: server in tilt per i troppi accessi al party game di Mediatonic

Lots of progress is being made on the servers 🙌



We're trying to brace them as much as possible for the HORDE of jelly beans that are waiting to pile back into the game



SOON WE FALL 👌 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020

We're still fixing things, we probably shouldn't have tried to guess how long it would take 😅



Very soon™ though 👀



Anyone got any spicy Fall Guys memes to pass the time? — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 4, 2020