Fallout 4, Sniper Elite 4 e Rainbow Six Siege tra in nuovi Deals with Gold su Xbox Store

INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Come ogni martedì Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana per gli utenti Xbox LIVE Gold, con decine di titoli per Xbox One e Xbox 360 in offerta fino al 29 maggio 2018.

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi in promozione troviamo DiRT 4, F1 2016, Fallout 4, Monster Jam Crush It, Farming Simulator 17 e Rainbow Six Siege. Di seguito la lista completa:

  • Cannon Brawl* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Chivalry: Medieval Warfare – Ultimate Edition* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Chivalry: Medieval Warfare* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Digerati Pixel Art Bundle Part 1* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • DiRT 4* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • DiRT Rally* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • F1 2016* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • F1 2017* Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • Fallout 4 Season Pass* Add-On 40% DWG
  • Fallout 4* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Fallout 4: Automatron* Add-On 40% DWG
  • Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop* Add-On 40% DWG
  • Fallout 4: Far Harbor* Add-On 40% DWG
  • Horse Racing 2016* Xbox One Game 85% DWG
  • Monster Jam: Crush It* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Outcast – Second Contact* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Sniper Elite 4* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Spartan* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Fallout 4: Nuka-World* Add-On 40% DWG
  • Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop* Add-On 40% DWG
  • Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop* Add-On 40% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud Pack* Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack* Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion* Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 – ROPA Pack* Add-On 15% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass* Add-On 33% DWG
  • Farming Simulator 17* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Tour de France 2017* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Worms Battlegrounds* Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Sconti Giochi Xbox 360
Tra i videogiochi in promozione su Xbox 360 spiccano Mafia II, Prey e Grand Theft Auto V:

  • Chivalry: Medieval Warfare* Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Dungeon Defenders* Arcade 80% DWG
  • GRID Autosport* Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Mafia II* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Monster Jam: Battlegrounds* Games On Demand 60% DWG
  • Prey* Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Red Dead Redemption* Backward Compatible 67% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V* Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • GRID 2* Backward Compatible 75% DWG

I titoli contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono attualmente in offerta anche per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Silver. Nella settimana in corso Microsoft potrebbe svelare i Games with Gold di giugno 2018, restate su queste pagine per tutti gli aggiornamenti in merito.

