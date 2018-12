Fallout 76: nuove critiche a Bethesda per le bottiglie di Nuka-Cola Dark

If you fancy a lol on this holiday, Bethesda are still messing up, selling a cheap & generic bottle of rum with a sticker on it and marketing it as something else. https://t.co/fPaHjTaaek

So, my Nuka Dark Rum finally arrived.



I was told the delay was bc they wanted to refine the inferior packaging.



They are gigantic. And light. The plastic--yes, plastic, I was expecting glass--is very cheap. Same I think as the Fallout 4 fridge, which I also have pic.twitter.com/SAUC2ILHxk