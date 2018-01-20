Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica con i 100 giochi più venduti in Giappone nel 2017

Nell'ultimo numero del settimanale nipponicoè stata pubblicata la classifica dei cento giochi retail più venduti in Giappone nel corso del 2017.

Il più venduto dell'anno si è rivelato, prevedibilmente, Pokémon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, con oltre 2 milioni di copie piazzate. Segue Splatoon 2, il primo titolo per una console casalinga ad apparire in classifica con più di 1,75 milioni di unità vendute. Chiude il podio Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, ancora inedito in Occidente, a pochissima distanza dallo sparatutto a base d'inchiostro di Nintendo.

A seguire la classifica al completo:

[3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon # (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) – 2.003.607 / NEW [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 1.752.096 / NEW [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥5.980) – 1.744.603 / NEW [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) – 1.684.991 / NEW [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥8.980) – 1.336.180 / NEW [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 1.324.280 / NEW [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 1.103.744 / NEW [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 688.044 / NEW [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon # (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) – 576.506 / 3.822.728 (-82%) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) – 423.073 / 1.166.461 (-43%) [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa – Sword / Magnum (Level 5) {2017.12.16} (¥4.800) – 396.464 / NEW [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) – 364.101 / NEW [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.11.03} (¥7.900) – 341.107 / NEW [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard # (Capcom) {2017.01.26} (¥7.990) – 335.081 / NEW [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) – 296.288 / NEW [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) – 285.063 / NEW [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!! (Nintendo) {2016.12.22} (¥4.980) – 273.739 / 405.802 (+107%) [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) – 250.706 / 760.373 (-51%) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) – 247.621 / 319.611 [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers (Level 5) {2017.08.10} (¥4.800) – 232.743 / NEW [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.27} (¥5.700) – 213.926 / NEW [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.03.02} (¥6.900) – 209.929 / NEW [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. # (Capcom) {2017.08.25} (¥5.800) – 203.359 / NEW [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia # (Nintendo) {2017.04.20} (¥4.980) – 199.701 / NEW [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.10.19} (¥6.900) – 193.741 / NEW [PS4] Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft) {2017.03.09} (¥8.400) – 193.649 / NEW [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Square Enix) {2017.01.12} (¥6.800) – 190.126 / NEW [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3Publisher) {2017.12.07} (¥7.800) – 188.904 / NEW [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 – Professional (Square Enix) {2017.02.09} (¥5.250) – 188.168 / NEW [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 # (Sega) {2017.12.07} (¥7.590) – 181.864 / NEW [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) – 176.381 / NEW [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) – 171.796 / 1.047.881 (-57%) [PS4] Gundam Versus # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.07.06} (¥8.200) – 169.766 / NEW [PS4] Nioh (Koei Tecmo) {2017.02.09} (¥7.800) – 164.587 / NEW [PS4] Final Fantasy XV # (Square Enix) {2016.11.29} (¥8.800) – 163.797 / 1.023.924 (-81%) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) – 162.866 / 327.095 (+25%) [PS4] Everybody’s Golf (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.08.31} (¥5.900) – 162.005 / NEW [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo) {2011.12.01} (¥4.571) – 159.015 / 2.787.581 (+17%) [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo) {2017.07.13} (¥4.980) – 157.007 / NEW [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.12.01} (¥7.980) – 149.390 / NEW [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World # (Nintendo) {2017.01.19} (¥4.700) – 144.755 / NEW [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix) {2017.07.13} (¥6.800) – 144.568 / NEW [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo) {2016.12.08} (¥4.700) – 137.530 / 240.340 (+34%) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts HD II.5 ReMIX > (Square Enix) {2017.03.09} (¥6.800) – 136.753 / NEW [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018 (Konami) {2017.09.14} (¥7.600) – 134.972 / NEW [PS4] Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.12.03} (¥2.400) – 134.269 / 283.779 (+5%) [3DS] Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire’s Conspiracy (Level 5) {2017.07.20} (¥4.444) – 130.854 / NEW [PS4] Ark: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.10.26} (¥6.800) – 130.731 / NEW [PS4] Super Robot Wars V # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.02.23} (¥8.600) – 128.945 / NEW [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 128.450 / NEW [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) – 128.316 / 369.757 (-47%) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III # (Nihon Falcom) {2017.09.28} (¥7.800) – 124.721 / NEW [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo) {2017.11.30} (¥4.980) – 121.294 / NEW [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo) {2017.03.30} (¥4.980) – 120.990 / NEW [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) – 120.180 / NEW [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony # (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.01.12} (¥6.400) – 118.348 / NEW [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.01.19} (¥6.900) – 116.672 / NEW [PSV] Super Robot Wars V # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.02.23} (¥7.600) – 111.975 / NEW [3DS] Great Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 2 – Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Kakugo (Capcom) {2017.08.03} (¥5.800) – 110.941 / NEW [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.20} (¥5.700) – 109.954 / NEW [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo) {2017.11.02} (¥4.980) – 109.033 / NEW [3DS] Pokemon Gold / Silver _3DS Virtual Console Version_ |DL| (Dedicated Download Card Special) (Nintendo) {2017.09.22} (¥1.111) – 106.797 / NEW [PS4] FIFA 18 # (Electronic Arts) {2017.09.29} (¥7.800) – 101.239 / NEW [PS4] Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft) {2017.10.27} (¥8.400) – 98.951 / NEW [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sushi / Tempura # (Level 5) {2016.07.16} (¥4.800) – 98.455 / 1.495.891 (-93%) [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.09.07} (¥6.800) – 90.839 / NEW PS4] Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) {2015.12.10} (¥8.400) – 89.067 / 238.017 (-17%) [PS4] Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.06.01} (¥8.200) – 88.925 / NEW [PS4] Destiny 2 (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.09.06} (¥7.900) – 86.193 / NEW [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu? (Nippon Columbia) {2017.07.20} (¥4.800) – 85.422 / NEW [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot (Nintendo) {2016.04.28} (¥4.700) – 82.801 / 562.499 (-83%) [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux # (Atlus) {2017.10.26} (¥6.480) – 80.549 / NEW [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (From Software) {2017.04.20} (¥5.900) – 77.772 / NEW [PS4] Star Wars: Battlefront II # (Electronic Arts) {2017.11.17} (¥7.800) – 74.515 / NEW [PS4] Yakuza 6: The Song of Life # (Sega) {2016.12.08} (¥8.190) – 72.959 / 361.806 (-75%) [WIU] Splatoon # (Nintendo) {2015.05.28} (¥5.700) – 72.492 / 1.535.640 (-82%) [3DS] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes (Konami) {2016.12.15} (¥4.500) – 70.919 / 125.946 [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions (Nintendo) {2017.10.05} (¥4.980) – 70.537 / NEW [3DS] New Super Mario Bros. 2 # (Nintendo) {2012.07.28} (¥4.571) – 69.880 / 2.593.525 (-36%) [3DS] Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2014.09.13} (¥5.200) – 68.442 / 2.558.302 (-10%) [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Mura o Tsukurundesu (Nippon Columbia) {2016.07.21} (¥4.800) – 66.734 / 189.929 (-46%) [PS4] For Honor (Ubisoft) {2017.02.16} (¥8.400) – 66.596 / NEW [PS4] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony # (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.01.12} (¥7.400) – 65.181 / NEW [PS4] The Evil Within 2 (Bethesda Softworks) {2017.10.19} (¥7.980) – 64.962 / NEW [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash # (Marvelous) {2017.03.16} (¥6.980) – 64.771 / NEW [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.09.28} (¥7.800) – 64.747 / NEW [NSW] Dragon Quest Heroes I & II for Nintendo Switch (Square Enix) {2017.03.03} (¥8.800) – 64.404 / NEW [PS4] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix) {2017.10.19} (¥7.800) – 63.255 / NEW [PS4] Warriors All-Stars # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.03.30} (¥7.800) – 61.697 / NEW [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush (Nintendo) {2016.10.20} (¥4.700) – 61.564 / 197.189 (-55%) [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Nihon Falcom) {2017.05.25} (¥6.800) – 61.538 / NEW [PS4] .hack//G.U. Last Recode <.hack//G.U. Vol.1//Rebirth .hack//G.U. Vol.2//Reminisce .hack//G.U. Vol.3//Redemption> # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.11.01} (¥7.600) – 60.847 / NEW [3DS] Puzzle & Dragons X: God Chapter / Dragon Chapter (GungHo Online Entertainment) {2016.07.28} (¥4.800) – 60.522 / 330.924 (-78%) [PSV] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.03.16} (¥6.800) – 60.447 / NEW [PS4] Valkyria Revolution (Sega) {2017.01.19} (¥7.990) – 59.995 / NEW [PS4] Kyoei Toshi (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.10.19} (¥8.200) – 59.789 / NEW [3DS] Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer # (Nintendo) {2015.07.30} (¥4.000) – 59.244 / 1.479.329 (-57%) [NSW] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts) {2017.09.29} (¥5.800) – 57.303 / NEW [PS4] Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.08.03} (¥4.900) – 56.940 / NEW [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris (Sega) {2017.03.03} (¥4.990) – 56.646 / NEW

Cosa ne pensate? Vi aspettavate risultati del genere?