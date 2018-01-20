Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica con i 100 giochi più venduti in Giappone nel 2017

Everyeye.it

Nell'ultimo numero del settimanale nipponico Famitsu è stata pubblicata la classifica dei cento giochi retail più venduti in Giappone nel corso del 2017.

Il più venduto dell'anno si è rivelato, prevedibilmente, Pokémon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, con oltre 2 milioni di copie piazzate. Segue Splatoon 2, il primo titolo per una console casalinga ad apparire in classifica con più di 1,75 milioni di unità vendute. Chiude il podio Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, ancora inedito in Occidente, a pochissima distanza dallo sparatutto a base d'inchiostro di Nintendo.

A seguire la classifica al completo:

  1. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon # (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) – 2.003.607 / NEW
  2. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 1.752.096 / NEW
  3. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥5.980) – 1.744.603 / NEW
  4. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) – 1.684.991 / NEW
  5. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥8.980) – 1.336.180 / NEW
  6. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 1.324.280 / NEW
  7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 1.103.744 / NEW
  8. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 688.044 / NEW
  9. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon # (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) – 576.506 / 3.822.728 (-82%)
  10. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) – 423.073 / 1.166.461 (-43%)
  11. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa – Sword / Magnum (Level 5) {2017.12.16} (¥4.800) – 396.464 / NEW
  12. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) – 364.101 / NEW
  13. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.11.03} (¥7.900) – 341.107 / NEW
  14. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard # (Capcom) {2017.01.26} (¥7.990) – 335.081 / NEW
  15. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) – 296.288 / NEW
  16. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) – 285.063 / NEW
  17. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!! (Nintendo) {2016.12.22} (¥4.980) – 273.739 / 405.802 (+107%)
  18. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) – 250.706 / 760.373 (-51%)
  19. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) – 247.621 / 319.611
  20. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers (Level 5) {2017.08.10} (¥4.800) – 232.743 / NEW
  21. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.27} (¥5.700) – 213.926 / NEW
  22. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.03.02} (¥6.900) – 209.929 / NEW
  23. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. # (Capcom) {2017.08.25} (¥5.800) – 203.359 / NEW
  24. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia # (Nintendo) {2017.04.20} (¥4.980) – 199.701 / NEW
  25. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.10.19} (¥6.900) – 193.741 / NEW
  26. [PS4] Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft) {2017.03.09} (¥8.400) – 193.649 / NEW
  27. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Square Enix) {2017.01.12} (¥6.800) – 190.126 / NEW
  28. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3Publisher) {2017.12.07} (¥7.800) – 188.904 / NEW
  29. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 – Professional (Square Enix) {2017.02.09} (¥5.250) – 188.168 / NEW
  30. [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 # (Sega) {2017.12.07} (¥7.590) – 181.864 / NEW
  31. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) – 176.381 / NEW
  32. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) – 171.796 / 1.047.881 (-57%)
  33. [PS4] Gundam Versus # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.07.06} (¥8.200) – 169.766 / NEW
  34. [PS4] Nioh (Koei Tecmo) {2017.02.09} (¥7.800) – 164.587 / NEW
  35. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV # (Square Enix) {2016.11.29} (¥8.800) – 163.797 / 1.023.924 (-81%)
  36. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) – 162.866 / 327.095 (+25%)
  37. [PS4] Everybody’s Golf (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.08.31} (¥5.900) – 162.005 / NEW
  38. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo) {2011.12.01} (¥4.571) – 159.015 / 2.787.581 (+17%)
  39. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo) {2017.07.13} (¥4.980) – 157.007 / NEW
  40. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.12.01} (¥7.980) – 149.390 / NEW
  41. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World # (Nintendo) {2017.01.19} (¥4.700) – 144.755 / NEW
  42. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix) {2017.07.13} (¥6.800) – 144.568 / NEW
  43. [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo) {2016.12.08} (¥4.700) – 137.530 / 240.340 (+34%)
  44. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts HD II.5 ReMIX > (Square Enix) {2017.03.09} (¥6.800) – 136.753 / NEW
  45. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018 (Konami) {2017.09.14} (¥7.600) – 134.972 / NEW
  46. [PS4] Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.12.03} (¥2.400) – 134.269 / 283.779 (+5%)
  47. [3DS] Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire’s Conspiracy (Level 5) {2017.07.20} (¥4.444) – 130.854 / NEW
  48. [PS4] Ark: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.10.26} (¥6.800) – 130.731 / NEW
  49. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.02.23} (¥8.600) – 128.945 / NEW
  50. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 128.450 / NEW
  51. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Microsoft Game Studios) {2016.06.23} (¥3.600) – 128.316 / 369.757 (-47%)
  52. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III # (Nihon Falcom) {2017.09.28} (¥7.800) – 124.721 / NEW
  53. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo) {2017.11.30} (¥4.980) – 121.294 / NEW
  54. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo) {2017.03.30} (¥4.980) – 120.990 / NEW
  55. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) – 120.180 / NEW
  56. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony # (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.01.12} (¥6.400) – 118.348 / NEW
  57. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.01.19} (¥6.900) – 116.672 / NEW
  58. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.02.23} (¥7.600) – 111.975 / NEW
  59. [3DS] Great Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 2 – Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Kakugo (Capcom) {2017.08.03} (¥5.800) – 110.941 / NEW
  60. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.20} (¥5.700) – 109.954 / NEW
  61. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo) {2017.11.02} (¥4.980) – 109.033 / NEW
  62. [3DS] Pokemon Gold / Silver _3DS Virtual Console Version_ |DL| (Dedicated Download Card Special) (Nintendo) {2017.09.22} (¥1.111) – 106.797 / NEW
  63. [PS4] FIFA 18 # (Electronic Arts) {2017.09.29} (¥7.800) – 101.239 / NEW
  64. [PS4] Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft) {2017.10.27} (¥8.400) – 98.951 / NEW
  65. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sushi / Tempura # (Level 5) {2016.07.16} (¥4.800) – 98.455 / 1.495.891 (-93%)
  66. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.09.07} (¥6.800) – 90.839 / NEW
  67. PS4] Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) {2015.12.10} (¥8.400) – 89.067 / 238.017 (-17%)
  68. [PS4] Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.06.01} (¥8.200) – 88.925 / NEW
  69. [PS4] Destiny 2 (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.09.06} (¥7.900) – 86.193 / NEW
  70. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu? (Nippon Columbia) {2017.07.20} (¥4.800) – 85.422 / NEW
  71. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot (Nintendo) {2016.04.28} (¥4.700) – 82.801 / 562.499 (-83%)
  72. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux # (Atlus) {2017.10.26} (¥6.480) – 80.549 / NEW
  73. [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (From Software) {2017.04.20} (¥5.900) – 77.772 / NEW
  74. [PS4] Star Wars: Battlefront II # (Electronic Arts) {2017.11.17} (¥7.800) – 74.515 / NEW
  75. [PS4] Yakuza 6: The Song of Life # (Sega) {2016.12.08} (¥8.190) – 72.959 / 361.806 (-75%)
  76. [WIU] Splatoon # (Nintendo) {2015.05.28} (¥5.700) – 72.492 / 1.535.640 (-82%)
  77. [3DS] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes (Konami) {2016.12.15} (¥4.500) – 70.919 / 125.946
  78. [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions (Nintendo) {2017.10.05} (¥4.980) – 70.537 / NEW
  79. [3DS] New Super Mario Bros. 2 # (Nintendo) {2012.07.28} (¥4.571) – 69.880 / 2.593.525 (-36%)
  80. [3DS] Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2014.09.13} (¥5.200) – 68.442 / 2.558.302 (-10%)
  81. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Mura o Tsukurundesu (Nippon Columbia) {2016.07.21} (¥4.800) – 66.734 / 189.929 (-46%)
  82. [PS4] For Honor (Ubisoft) {2017.02.16} (¥8.400) – 66.596 / NEW
  83. [PS4] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony # (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.01.12} (¥7.400) – 65.181 / NEW
  84. [PS4] The Evil Within 2 (Bethesda Softworks) {2017.10.19} (¥7.980) – 64.962 / NEW
  85. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash # (Marvelous) {2017.03.16} (¥6.980) – 64.771 / NEW
  86. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.09.28} (¥7.800) – 64.747 / NEW
  87. [NSW] Dragon Quest Heroes I & II for Nintendo Switch (Square Enix) {2017.03.03} (¥8.800) – 64.404 / NEW
  88. [PS4] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix) {2017.10.19} (¥7.800) – 63.255 / NEW
  89. [PS4] Warriors All-Stars # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.03.30} (¥7.800) – 61.697 / NEW
  90. [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush (Nintendo) {2016.10.20} (¥4.700) – 61.564 / 197.189 (-55%)
  91. [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Nihon Falcom) {2017.05.25} (¥6.800) – 61.538 / NEW
  92. [PS4] .hack//G.U. Last Recode <.hack//G.U. Vol.1//Rebirth .hack//G.U. Vol.2//Reminisce .hack//G.U. Vol.3//Redemption> # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.11.01} (¥7.600) – 60.847 / NEW
  93. [3DS] Puzzle & Dragons X: God Chapter / Dragon Chapter (GungHo Online Entertainment) {2016.07.28} (¥4.800) – 60.522 / 330.924 (-78%)
  94. [PSV] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.03.16} (¥6.800) – 60.447 / NEW
  95. [PS4] Valkyria Revolution (Sega) {2017.01.19} (¥7.990) – 59.995 / NEW
  96. [PS4] Kyoei Toshi (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.10.19} (¥8.200) – 59.789 / NEW
  97. [3DS] Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer # (Nintendo) {2015.07.30} (¥4.000) – 59.244 / 1.479.329 (-57%)
  98. [NSW] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts) {2017.09.29} (¥5.800) – 57.303 / NEW
  99. [PS4] Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.08.03} (¥4.900) – 56.940 / NEW
  100. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris (Sega) {2017.03.03} (¥4.990) – 56.646 / NEW

Cosa ne pensate? Vi aspettavate risultati del genere?

FONTE: Nintendo Everything
