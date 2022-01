I fan di Halo non sono del tutto convinti del design di Cortana nella serie TV

the design is really off, and not Cortana. I'm glad they got Jen, but not having the blue / transparency is an odd choice

I think it was def the right call to just have Jen Taylor be Cortana, but she needs to be like, more fully blue and hologram-y?



Feels like she could have performance captured a more game-like rendering. I dunno, need to see more than a two second clip I suppose https://t.co/LzyCUXtUMY