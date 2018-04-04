Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  Far Cry 5 conquista anche il Giappone e debutta sul podio della classifica di Media Create

Far Cry 5 conquista anche il Giappone e debutta sul podio della classifica di Media Create

Buona accoglienza in Giappone per Far Cry 5: lo sparatutto Ubisoft ha debuttato al secondo posto della classifica con 75.000 copie vendute, superato solo da Super Robot Wars X per PlayStation 4 a quota 89.000 pezzi venduti nella settimana di lancio.

Classifica Software Giappone (4 aprile 2018)
Super Robot Wars X riscuote un clamoroso successo anche su PlayStation Vita, inoltre segnaliamo il debutto di Shining Resonance Refrain al sesto posto con 23.000 copie:

  1. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X(Bandai Namco, 03/29/18) – 89,259
  2. [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft, 03/29/18) – 75,474
  3. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 03/29/18) – 54,042
  4. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 50,437 (357,093)
  5. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 25,639 (2,191,686)
  6. [PS4] Shining Resonance Refrain (Sega, 03/29/18) – 23,054
  7. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom (Level-5, 03/23/18) – 18,851 (74,865)
  8. [3DS] Detective Pikachu (The Pokemon Company, 03/23/18) – 15,584 (57,597)
  9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,486 (1,446,986)
  10. [PS4] Monster Hunter World (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 10,011 (1,994,226)
  11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 9,373 (938,990)
  12. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 03/21/18) – 9,108 (72,029)
  13. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 8,442 (1,675,896)
  14. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Koei Tecmo, 03/22/18) – 7,642 (32,549)
  15. [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/15/18) – 7,362 (44,469)
  16. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 5,999 (1,605,916)
  17. [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 03/08/18) – 4,604 (156,805)
  18. [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 4,441 (31,680)
  19. [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco, 03/01/18) – 3,981 (137,570)
  20. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,979 (423,926)

Classifica Hardware Giappone (4 aprile 2018)

  1. Switch – 44,033 (50,412)
  2. PlayStation 4 – 17,457 (15,458)
  3. PlayStation 4 Pro – 7,868 (8,398)
  4. New 2DS LL – 5,517 (6,487)
  5. PlayStation Vita – 3,992 (3,627)
  6. New 3DS LL – 3,936 (4,070)
  7. 2DS – 756 (646)
  8. Xbox One X – 77 (80)
  9. Xbox One – 76 (102)

Sul fronte hardware, Switch continua a domani la classifica, con a seguire PlayStation 4 e PS4 Pro. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One e Xbox One X, con meno di 200 pezzi venduti in totale.

