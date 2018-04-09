Far Cry 5, FIFA 18 e GTA V sono i tre giochi più venduti a marzo nel Regno Unito

GFK ha diffuso la classifica dei venti videogiochi più venduti a marzo sul mercato retail inglese: al primo posto troviamo Far Cry 5, seguito da FIFA 18 e Grand Theft Auto V, quest'ultimo diventato il prodotto di maggior successo nella storia dell'intrattenimento con oltre sei miliardi di dollari incassati.

Top 20 UK (Marzo 2018)

Far Cry 5 FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto V Sea of Thieves Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty WWII Super Mario Odyssey Burnout Paradise Remastered PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds EA Sports UFC 3 A Way Out The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Fallout 4 Assassin's Creed Origins Ni No Kuni II Revenant Kingdom Monster Hunter World Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6 Siege Rocket League Collectors Edition Kirby Star Allies Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered

In Top Ten troviamo anche Sea of Thieves, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Call of Duty WWII, Super Mario Odyssey, Burnout Paradise Remastered, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds e EA Sports UFC 3. A Way Out non è riuscito ad entrare nelle prime dieci posizioni, così come Kirby Star Allies, altra nuova uscita del mese che occupa la posizione numero 19 della classifica.