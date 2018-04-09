Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  4. Far Cry 5, FIFA 18 e GTA V sono i tre giochi più venduti a marzo nel Regno Unito

Far Cry 5, FIFA 18 e GTA V sono i tre giochi più venduti a marzo nel Regno Unito

GFK ha diffuso la classifica dei venti videogiochi più venduti a marzo sul mercato retail inglese: al primo posto troviamo Far Cry 5, seguito da FIFA 18 e Grand Theft Auto V, quest'ultimo diventato il prodotto di maggior successo nella storia dell'intrattenimento con oltre sei miliardi di dollari incassati.

Top 20 UK (Marzo 2018)

  1. Far Cry 5
  2. FIFA 18
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Sea of Thieves
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Call of Duty WWII
  7. Super Mario Odyssey
  8. Burnout Paradise Remastered
  9. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  10. EA Sports UFC 3
  11. A Way Out
  12. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
  13. Fallout 4
  14. Assassin's Creed Origins
  15. Ni No Kuni II Revenant Kingdom
  16. Monster Hunter World
  17. Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6 Siege
  18. Rocket League Collectors Edition
  19. Kirby Star Allies
  20. Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered

In Top Ten troviamo anche Sea of Thieves, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Call of Duty WWII, Super Mario Odyssey, Burnout Paradise Remastered, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds e EA Sports UFC 3. A Way Out non è riuscito ad entrare nelle prime dieci posizioni, così come Kirby Star Allies, altra nuova uscita del mese che occupa la posizione numero 19 della classifica.

