Far Cry 5, FIFA 18 e GTA V sono i tre giochi più venduti a marzo nel Regno Unito

GFK ha diffuso la classifica dei venti videogiochi più venduti a marzo sul mercato retail inglese: al primo posto troviamo Far Cry 5, seguito da FIFA 18 e Grand Theft Auto V, quest'ultimo diventato il prodotto di maggior successo nella storia dell'intrattenimento con oltre sei miliardi di dollari incassati.
Top 20 UK (Marzo 2018)
- Far Cry 5
- FIFA 18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Sea of Thieves
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Call of Duty WWII
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- EA Sports UFC 3
- A Way Out
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- Fallout 4
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Ni No Kuni II Revenant Kingdom
- Monster Hunter World
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6 Siege
- Rocket League Collectors Edition
- Kirby Star Allies
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered
In Top Ten troviamo anche Sea of Thieves, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Call of Duty WWII, Super Mario Odyssey, Burnout Paradise Remastered, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds e EA Sports UFC 3. A Way Out non è riuscito ad entrare nelle prime dieci posizioni, così come Kirby Star Allies, altra nuova uscita del mese che occupa la posizione numero 19 della classifica.