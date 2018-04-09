Far Cry 5: il nuovo aggiornamento risolve vari bug e problemi su PS4 e Xbox One

Uscito su PC la scorsa settimana, il Title Update 4 di Far Cry 5 è disponibile da oggi anche su Playstation 4 e Xbox One. Questo aggiornamento non include nuovi contenuti ma risolve una serie di bug e problemi tecnici.
In particolare, vengono corretti alcuni problemi della modalità co-op e del matchmaking in PvP, corretti anche bug che potevano causare crash e danneggiare i file di salvataggio. Di seguito il changelog così come diffuso da Ubisoft
Stability & Performance
- Fixed low occurrence crashes and walkthrough breaks
- Additional quality bug fixes
- Fixed low occurrence save corruption
Companion, Enemy, & Animal AI
- Fixed low repro AI issues
Design & Mission Progression
- Fixed issues preventing silver bar purchase
- Fixed minor bugs
Gameplay & UI
- Fixed minor bugs
Co-op and Online
- Improved co-op connectivity
- Fixed low occurrence co-op specific walkthrough breaks
- Fixed voice communication issue where players could be permanently muted
- Hurk was blowing up the client player when in a helicopter, fixed that.
Far Cry Arcade
- Improved map download efficiency
- Fixed various Arcade gameplay issues
- Fixed issue where map textures would be extremely low
- Improved PVP matchmaking
- •ixed lobby loadout selection and map selection issues
Map Editor
- Fixed issue with Arcade Editor crashes
Sapevate che Far Cry 5 ha venduto quasi cinque milioni di copie nella prima settimana, registrando il secondo miglior lancio di sempre nella storia di Ubisoft?