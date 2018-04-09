Far Cry 5: il nuovo aggiornamento risolve vari bug e problemi su PS4 e Xbox One

Uscito su PC la scorsa settimana, il Title Update 4 di Far Cry 5 è disponibile da oggi anche su Playstation 4 e Xbox One. Questo aggiornamento non include nuovi contenuti ma risolve una serie di bug e problemi tecnici.

In particolare, vengono corretti alcuni problemi della modalità co-op e del matchmaking in PvP, corretti anche bug che potevano causare crash e danneggiare i file di salvataggio. Di seguito il changelog così come diffuso da Ubisoft

Stability & Performance

Fixed low occurrence crashes and walkthrough breaks

Additional quality bug fixes

Fixed low occurrence save corruption

Companion, Enemy, & Animal AI

Fixed low repro AI issues

Design & Mission Progression

Fixed issues preventing silver bar purchase

Fixed minor bugs

Gameplay & UI

Fixed minor bugs

Co-op and Online

Improved co-op connectivity

Fixed low occurrence co-op specific walkthrough breaks

Fixed voice communication issue where players could be permanently muted

Hurk was blowing up the client player when in a helicopter, fixed that.

Far Cry Arcade

Improved map download efficiency

Fixed various Arcade gameplay issues

Fixed issue where map textures would be extremely low

Improved PVP matchmaking

•ixed lobby loadout selection and map selection issues

Map Editor

Fixed issue with Arcade Editor crashes

Sapevate che Far Cry 5 ha venduto quasi cinque milioni di copie nella prima settimana, registrando il secondo miglior lancio di sempre nella storia di Ubisoft?