Far Cry 5: il nuovo aggiornamento risolve vari bug e problemi su PS4 e Xbox One

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO

Uscito su PC la scorsa settimana, il Title Update 4 di Far Cry 5 è disponibile da oggi anche su Playstation 4 e Xbox One. Questo aggiornamento non include nuovi contenuti ma risolve una serie di bug e problemi tecnici.

In particolare, vengono corretti alcuni problemi della modalità co-op e del matchmaking in PvP, corretti anche bug che potevano causare crash e danneggiare i file di salvataggio. Di seguito il changelog così come diffuso da Ubisoft

Stability & Performance

  • Fixed low occurrence crashes and walkthrough breaks
  • Additional quality bug fixes
  • Fixed low occurrence save corruption

Companion, Enemy, & Animal AI

  • Fixed low repro AI issues

Design & Mission Progression

  • Fixed issues preventing silver bar purchase
  • Fixed minor bugs

Gameplay & UI

  • Fixed minor bugs

Co-op and Online

  • Improved co-op connectivity
  • Fixed low occurrence co-op specific walkthrough breaks
  • Fixed voice communication issue where players could be permanently muted
  • Hurk was blowing up the client player when in a helicopter, fixed that.

Far Cry Arcade

  • Improved map download efficiency
  • Fixed various Arcade gameplay issues
  • Fixed issue where map textures would be extremely low
  • Improved PVP matchmaking
  • •ixed lobby loadout selection and map selection issues

Map Editor

  • Fixed issue with Arcade Editor crashes

Sapevate che Far Cry 5 ha venduto quasi cinque milioni di copie nella prima settimana, registrando il secondo miglior lancio di sempre nella storia di Ubisoft?

