Far Cry 5 è stato il gioco più venduto ad aprile in Giappone

Far Cry 5 supera Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball e diventa il videogioco più venduto ad aprile in Giappone sommando le unità retail e le copie digitali. Lo sparatutto Ubisoft ha raggiunto quota 167.575 copie mentre il gioco di baseball targato Konami si è fermato a 165,954 pezzi venduti.

Classifica Giapponese Aprile 2018

Terzo posto per Kirby Star Allies con 152.000 copie, in Top 10 trovano spazio anche Super Robot Wars X, Nintendo Labo Kit Assortito, Splatoon 2, God of War, Dead by Daylight Special Edition e The Snack World Trejarers Gold:

[PS4] Far Cry 5 – 167,575 [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball – 165,954 [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 152,646 [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 125,760 [NSW] Nintendo Labo Kit Assortito – 114,434 [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 97,540 [PS4] God of War – 89,329 [PS4] Dead by Daylight Special Edition – 76,577 [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 75,405 [NSW] The Snack World Trejarers Gold – 65,269 [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball – 64,043 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 57,512 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 43,847 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 42,834 [PS4] Ni No Kuni II – 38,583 [3DS] Detective Pikachu – 36,965 [PS4] Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition – 34,444 [PS4] Shining Resonance Refrain – 32,424 [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 32,120 [NSW] Nintendo Labo Kit Robot – 31,944 [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 31,433 [PS4] Mad Max (Warner the Best) – 28,432 [PS4] Utawarerumono Chiri Yuku Mono e No Komori-Uta – 25,981 [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 23,353 [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition – 20,665 [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – 18,915 [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel II Kai The Erebonian Civil War – 18,843 [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 18,331 [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna 18,243 [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 – 18,029

La classifica si chiude con The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel II Kai The Erebonian Civil War, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna e AOT Attack on Titan 2.