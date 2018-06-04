Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Far Cry 5 è stato il gioco più venduto ad aprile in Giappone

Far Cry 5 supera Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball e diventa il videogioco più venduto ad aprile in Giappone sommando le unità retail e le copie digitali. Lo sparatutto Ubisoft ha raggiunto quota 167.575 copie mentre il gioco di baseball targato Konami si è fermato a 165,954 pezzi venduti.

Classifica Giapponese Aprile 2018
Terzo posto per Kirby Star Allies con 152.000 copie, in Top 10 trovano spazio anche Super Robot Wars X, Nintendo Labo Kit Assortito, Splatoon 2, God of War, Dead by Daylight Special Edition e The Snack World Trejarers Gold:

  1. [PS4] Far Cry 5 – 167,575
  2. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball – 165,954
  3. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 152,646
  4. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 125,760
  5. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Kit Assortito – 114,434
  6. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 97,540
  7. [PS4] God of War – 89,329
  8. [PS4] Dead by Daylight Special Edition – 76,577
  9. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 75,405
  10. [NSW] The Snack World Trejarers Gold – 65,269
  11. [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball – 64,043
  12. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 57,512
  13. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 43,847
  14. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 42,834
  15. [PS4] Ni No Kuni II – 38,583
  16. [3DS] Detective Pikachu – 36,965
  17. [PS4] Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition – 34,444
  18. [PS4] Shining Resonance Refrain – 32,424
  19. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 32,120
  20. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Kit Robot – 31,944
  21. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 31,433
  22. [PS4] Mad Max (Warner the Best) – 28,432
  23. [PS4] Utawarerumono Chiri Yuku Mono e No Komori-Uta – 25,981
  24. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 23,353
  25. [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition – 20,665
  26. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – 18,915
  27. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel II Kai The Erebonian Civil War – 18,843
  28. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 18,331
  29. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna 18,243
  30. [PS4] Attack on Titan 2 – 18,029

La classifica si chiude con The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel II Kai The Erebonian Civil War, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna e AOT Attack on Titan 2.

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • PS4 Pro
  • Xbox One X
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 27/03/2018
  • PS4 : 27/03/2018
  • Xbox One : 27/03/2018
  • PS4 Pro : 27/03/2018
  • Xbox One X : 27/03/2018
  • Genere: FPS - Sparatutto in Prima Persona
  • Sviluppatore: Ubisoft
  • Publisher: Ubisoft
  • Pegi: 18+
  • Lingua: Inglese con Sottotitoli in Italiano
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link
  • Mod. Cooperativa: Multiplayer Cooperativa Online

