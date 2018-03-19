Far Cry 5: trapelata la lista di Trofei del nuovo sparatutto Ubisoft

Far Cry 5 includerà 51 Trofei, così suddivisi: uno di platino, due d'oro, dieci d'argento e 38 di bronzo. Alcuni trofei sono nascosti, come evidenziato dalla dicitura Hidden tra parentesi.
Trofei Far Cry 5
We Always Had Faith In You
Obtain all the Trophies
Spoilery Story Trophy 1 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
Spoilery Story Trophy 2 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
Spoilery Story Trophy 3 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
Spoilery Story Trophy 4 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
Spoilery Story Trophy 5 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
Together Forever trophy
Get to the End (Solo Campaign only)
Spoilery Story Trophy 6 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
Spoilery Story Trophy 7 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
Spoilery Story Trophy 8 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
Spoilery Story Trophy 9 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
Spoilery Story Trophy 10 (hidden)
Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
Ain’t No Wallflower
Who are these people? Speak to 50 citizens of Hope County (Campaign only)
Been There, Done That
Bag and net one of each type of fish and animal in the county (Campaign only)
Liberator
Liberate 5 locations from the Project at Eden’s Gate (Campaign only)
Scavenger
Follow the clues to the end of 3 treasure hunts (Campaign only)
What Now?
Complete 3 more Resistance objectives after liberating an Outpost (Campaign only)
The Greatest SOB That Ever Lived
Laugh in danger’s face by executing a Clutch Nixon stunt in each region (Campaign only)
Pack Rat
Grab 1 of each collectible item. You never know when it will come in handy (Campaign only)
A Wing And A Prayer
Fly Nick’s plane. Hopefully you’re not afraid of heights (Campaign only)
Troublemaker
Discover the joys of destroying cult property in every region (Campaign only)
Sewer Rat
Destroy a cult water treatment pump and make them thirst for revenge (Campaign only)
Peachy Keen
Bait Peaches into going back home (Campaign only)
Kicking the Hornet’s Nest
Trigger the wrath of a Herald (Campaign only)
ARCADE Player
Reach level 20 in the Arcade (Arcade only)
ARCADE Hero
Play the ‘Arcade Hero’ mode 5 times (Arcade only)
ARCADE Hunter
Kill 100 enemies in Arcade Multiplayer maps (Arcade only)
ARCADE Enthusiast
Successfully complete 10 featured Arcade maps in Solo or Co-op (Arcade only)
ARCADE Competitor
Win 10 featured maps in Multiplayer (Arcade only)
The Hurk Locker
Truly bond with Hurk by destroying 15 vehicles together (Campain only)
Hope County Master Angler
Acquire all 4 Fishing Rods (Campaign only)
Locked and Loaded
Fully customize your weapon (Campaign only)
Ghost Kill
Perform a Headshot kill with any bow or rifle on an enemy cultist more than 150m away (Campaign only)
Extra Crafty
Craft 25 recipes (Campaign only)
Fashion FIrst
Purchase $1000 in clothing (Campaign only)
Big Spender
Spend $50000 in Vehicle Shops (Campaign only)
Stocked Garage trophy
Buy 3 vehicles to populate your garage (Campaign only)
Ace Killer
Destroy 10 planes while driving any aerial vehicle (Campaign only)
Squash and Run
Run over and kill 20 enemies (Campaign only)
Fertilizing the Land
Using a tractor, obliterate 5 enemies (Campaign only)
Death From Above
Drop a bomb from a plane and destroy or disable 4 vehicles at once (Campaign only)
Opportunity Knocks
Using rocks or cans, distract 15 enemies (Campaign only)
Road Gunner
While driving or leaning out of a vehicle, kill 25 enemies (Campaign only)
Fish Market
Sell 20 fish for cash (Campaign only)
Where’s the Beef?
Tenderize a bull with your bare hands. To death (Campaign only)
Ignoble Beast
Kill a bison using only melee weapons (Campaign only)
Hitting it Off
Play 3 quests with a friend (Campaign only)
Like A Bird
Use a wingsuit to travel more than 5000m (Campaign only)
Close and Personal
Perform 25 close combat Takedown Kills (Campaign only)
Explosive Surprise
Sabotage 5 vehicles in a way that kills an enemy (Campaign only)
Survivalist trophy
Purchase half of all perks available (Campaign only)
Far Cry 5 sarà disponibile su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PS4 Pro e Xbox One X il 27 marzo 2018.